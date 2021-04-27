SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School ninth-graders spent Monday in workshops and demonstrations stressing the importance of making good decisions. Learning stations in the morning addressed topics like Long-Term Consequences, Dating Violence, Drug Presentation, and Fire-Medical. Afternoon activities began with a speech by Spearfish Middle School sixth-grade instructor Becky Sukstorf, who shared her experiences along with what resulted when certain decisions were made. “You never, ever know the impact that you’re going to have,” she said. “Think about your choices and the impact it can have on your life and others.” A two-part skit ended with a 911 call, followed by a simulated crash scene in the school’s parking lot. Students observed as emergency medical personnel gave them a taste of what can happen when poor decisions are made.
