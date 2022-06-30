SPEARFISH — Four Spearfish high school students and SHS SkillsUSA adviser Kristi McCoy traveled across the country to Atlanta, Ga., this past week to attend the 2022 SkillsUSA national conference.
The conference was a five-day event and included a variety of activities for the students, starting with opening ceremonies where they heard uplifting speeches from keynote speakers, Miguel Cardona, the current United States Secretary of Education and CEO of Snap-on tools, Nicholas T. Pinchuk.
Oz Kiger, a 2022 graduate, traveled to Georgia to compete in welding sculpture. He qualified for the event by first winning the state competition in April at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City.
Kaleb Ranek, Paul Hourigan, and Hudson Ewert placed first in Welding Fabrication at the state competition and traveled to the national conference as well in the hopes of placing at the national level. Only the top place finishers in each state qualify for the five-day event.
Competitions take place for three days in over 100 different categories including welding, cabinetmaking, auto body repair, hair care, CPR, culinary arts, robotics, speech, photography, marine repair, diesel repair, brick laying, HVAC, machining, etc. This year, South Dakota had 23 entries at the national level, silver medals were earned for Criminal Justice and Electronics Technology and a gold in Electrical Construction Wiring.
The Spearfish students did not bring home medals but did finish in the top half which is a fantastic accomplishment. Kiger placed 18th out of 41 in welding sculpture. Ranek, Hourigan, and Ewert placed 18th out of 40 teams.
“This is a very respectable placing for such a young fabrication team. They finished higher than any other team I have taken to nationals so far and they did it with only one year of welding experience,” said adviser Kristi McCoy. “They work seamlessly as a team and my hope is that things work out where they can win gold at the state level in 2023 and ultimately get a second chance at a top place finish at nationals.”
When asked about his proudest moment, Hudson Ewert commented, “It was finishing the project. Next year I want to go back to the national conference and place better by practicing twice as much. I believe that with hard work, there will be rewards.”
Kaleb Ranek stated, “I am proud to tell people that I attended a national SkillsUSA conference to compete in welding fab. My goal is to get back there next year by practicing my welding skills and studying for the welding test.”
Paul Hourigan says, “SkillsUSA has helped me to become a better welder, read blueprints and weld symbols, and to use my time wisely. Without these skills, our team would not have been able to complete the project we were handed in such a short amount of time.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.