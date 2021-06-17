Spearfish Strength and Fitness opens workout space

SPEARFISH — Pete and Sara Skvicalo are capitalizing on their passion for fitness with the launch of a new weight room in town, Spearfish Strength and Fitness. The gym opened in April at 4311 E. Colorado Blvd.
The Skvicalo’s are focusing their business on providing quality equipment and a clean environment.
“The equipment was hand-picked and designed by us in collaboration with Arsenal Strength. This is top of the line, good quality equipment,” said Sara. “Cleanliness is another big focus for us. We have a clean environment where people feel comfortable working out and want to work out.”
The gym offers cable machines, free weights, plate loaded machines, medicine balls, and “all the cardio equipment you can imagine.”
“There are also a couple of machines you are not going to get anywhere else including a glute thruster and multi-row,” said Pete.
Kerri Jo Ficek, the Spearfish Strength and Fitness gym manager, is available on-site to write up individual fitness plans at no extra cost to members. Individual fitness plans may be helpful for those new to lifting weights, needing a refresher, or who are ready to move on to their next fitness challenge. The Skvicalo’s said they are also available to meet members for individual training needs or questions.
“It has always been a dream of mine to own a gym,” said Pete.
The Skvicalo’s said all are welcome to try out the gym for a day for free without committing to a membership. Members have 24-hour access to the facility. Membership rates are $49 per month for a single and $89 for a couple. The family rate is the $89 couple rate per month plus $20 per person under the age of 18. Weekly passes are available for $20.
There are no extra fees such as contracts, upgrade, or maintenance fees associated with membership.
“The feedback we have received from those who have joined Spearfish Strength and Fitness is that the atmosphere and environment are very welcoming. The space made people feel very comfortable and that keeps them coming back,” said Sara.
In the future, the couple hopes to expand Spearfish Strength and Fitness by holding outside classes at their current location and participating in lifting competitions with other gyms.
The Skvicalo’s are local to the area, having both graduated from Lead. Pete is the sales manager at White’s Canyon Motors where has worked for 17 years and Sara recently celebrated 13 years with the VA Black Hills Health Care System.
Parents to two active boys, the couple said they look forward to someday working out together at their gym at the same time of day. Their fitness hobby has now turned into a business endeavor, one they hope provides Spearfish residents another option for fitness and health.
“Our door is open. Regardless of your experience level, we will help you through,” said Sara.
