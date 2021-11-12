Spearfish stands down for safety

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish is taking an extra step towards its increasing safety culture by hosting a Safety Stand Down Day for its employees on Wednesday.
“The premise of a stand down day is to stand down all operations as much as feasible to allow employees to focus on professional development when it comes to safety,” explained Tyler Ehnes, safety coordinator for the city. “As a municipal government in South Dakota, OSHA has no authority over us as far as inspections and fines go, so we have no safety oversight. We’re choosing to do this as a community and as a staff on our own accord to keep people safe.”
City offices at the Restricted Use Site, Rec and Aquatic Center, and City Hall will all be closed on Wednesday for staff to attend safety-training seminars at the W. S. Tretheway Pavilion at the city park.
“Obviously things like police, fire, dispatch, things like that cannot completely shut down, so we’ll have very limited services on the 17th,” Ehnes said.
The city has been focusing on building a more safety conscious culture throughout its departments for a number of years now, and as a result, has reduced the number of injuries among its employees, which has ultimately lowered the city’s insurance costs.
“In the years leading up to 2019 we were averaging about 34 workman’s comp claims every year,” Ehnes said. “For a staff of a little over 100 that means about 30% of our employees were getting hurt every year.”
Ehnes said that in 2019, when the city started focusing more on safety, those claims dropped to 12.
“That’s dropped our workman’s comp insurance premiums about 34% in the last three years,” he said.
The city chose to hold its stand down day in the middle of November for a couple of reasons; one, autumn is typically a slower time of year, and the winter months tend to be when the most slips, trips, and falls occur.
“So we thought why not, middle of November, right before December hits, kind of have a day where we shut everything down and refocus our efforts on safety in an effort to try to curb some of those accidents that happen in December and January,” Ehnes said.
The city’s safety committee reached out to local organizations to develop the lineup of speakers, which will include Monument Health to discuss workplace stress and fatigue, and Black Hills Physical Therapy, discussing muscular and skeletal injuries. The keynote speaker will be Gary Higbee who has over 45 years experience as an internationally recognized corporate safety speaker.
“The challenge was the city as a whole is so diverse with different departments,” he said. “Everything from police and fire all the way down to parks and rec, and office workers, our jobs are all significantly different and have different hazards.”
Ehnes said the safety committee would like to host stand-down days annually, with potentially looking at adding a wellness program to the lineup.
“Safety and wellness really go hand in hand and we’ve been focusing really heavily over the last two and a half years on safety and we’ve had some talks about bringing in wellness, mental health, physical health, things like that,” he said.
Ehnes thanked the city council as well for allowing staff the time to participate in the stand down day.
“Kudos to them for seeing the importance in it as well,” he said. “Our employees are our greatest asset and the whole point of, really doing this on our own as a staff without any kind of bigger agency oversight is because we do care about our employees and their safety and them going home every day.”
