MITCHELL — The Spartans are state champs once again.
For the eighth year in a row, the Spearfish Speech and Debate Team walked away with the Class A title this weekend following the state meet held in Mitchell.
“This year everybody placed,” said Bob Speirs, the team’s head coach. “That doesn’t always happen where everybody ranks, but this year everybody on the team, all nine of them, placed and got into the finals.”
He said he was happy with how the entire team performed, and highlighted the two seniors, Sam King and Ava Gooch.
Both won state titles.
• Gooch topped the field in US extemporaneous, fifth in oratory, and tied for third in Lincoln Douglas debate.
• King won international extemporaneous and tied for third in Lincoln Douglas debate.
Will Scharf tied for third in public forum and took fourth in US extemporaneous.
• Levi Taglioli tied for third in public forum.
• Donald Werner received third in international extemporaneous and tied for third in public forum debate.
• Maddie Cross tied for third in public forum debate.
• Maria Eisenbraun received fourth in informative.
• Abbi Johnson was right behind in fifth place in informative.
Sophie Matsuda received third in oratory. Gooch, an All American, will compete in in the national competition in June in Phoenix, Ariz.,
“One of the things that was most gratifying for me with this tournament was,
at two different times, I had coaches from different teams come up to me and talk to me about Sam and Ava,” Speirs said. “Totally different rounds, totally different situations, where they were competing against younger competitors and could have easily really mopped the floor with them. But instead, the coaches said they were so impressed that these seniors took the time to support those new debaters and teach them and nurture them and helped them appreciate the event. … I haven’t had that happen before where coaches came up to me and say, ‘wow, we are so impressed by your seniors.’”
He said it was a wonderful reflection of how they led the team this year.
He also touted Alyssa Walters, who is the extemporaneous coach. Both the state champs were her students.
“I am so proud of Sam and Ava, and of the entire team,” Walters, who is in her sixth year of coaching, said. “There was an enormous amount of pressure on them to continue the state championship legacy, and they stepped up to meet the challenge, especially in the last two weeks. Several students, including Ava, took risks at our advice in order to benefit the team. They definitely paid off.
“This team means so much to me,” Walters added. “Every year, I wonder how I can love another group as much as I love the team that’s leaving. It’s like having kids: your heart simply expands to love them all. They had to overcome some large obstacles this year to accomplish their goals and I’m so impressed by their willingness to put team over self. I’m so lucky to work with the students and coaches Bob Speirs and Kristin Meunier.”
The team normally competes in eight tournaments, but this year with the bad weather, there were six tournaments beginning in November.
Speirs said he anticipates a large number of this year’s juniors will return to the debate team to next year’s team.
