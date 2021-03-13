Spearfish Speech and Debate wins 6th straight state championship

SPEARFISH — While the basis for their win is speech and debate-based, their record-setting success is inarguable. March 5-6 in Aberdeen, the Spearfish High School Debate Team won its sixth state championship in a row, setting a new state record for the successively winningest team in the 117-year history of the state’s Speech and Debate competition.
And a hard-fought, exciting win it was.
“Sturgis had the lead until the finals were announced for Pubic Forum Debate,” said Spearfish High School Speech and Debate Coach Bob Speirs. “Eliminating Sioux Falls Christian and Sturgis in semis gave us both first and second place in finals and allowed us to win the competition by one point, 134-135.”
Speirs, who has coached the team since 1988, has been head coach since 1992, attributes the team’s ability to consistently win state to a few factors.
“We are blessed with wonderful senior leadership and tremendous assistant coaches, Alyssa Walters, and Laura Friederich,” Speirs said. “We are also blessed to have fantastic local competition, especially from Sturgis and Coach Eric Johnson.”
Students, their events, and placings are as follows: co-champions in Public Forum Debate, juniors Halle Fjelland, Halli Rabenberg, and Max Ensor, as well as team captain, senior Samantha Walters; champion in International Extemp, Amara Termes; fifth Place in International Extemp, Will Becker; second place in Oratory and third in Lincoln Douglas Debate, senior Xuan Do; third in Oratory, senior Smantha Walters; second in Informative, Halli Rabenberg; fourth in Informative, Halle Fjelland; fifth in US Extemp, sophomore Sam King and sixth, senior Noah Friedrich; fifth in Lincoln Douglas, senior Will Sayler; junior Clay Donovan is team alternate in Debate.
With decades of coaching the Spartan Speech and Debate team under his belt, Speirs said his dedication stems from the students.
“I recruit great kids who grow into amazing adults who continue to support our community and the team,” Speirs said. “I enjoy their company and the laughter and the discussions we have revolving around important issues.”
As for how speech and debate benefits students, Speirs pointed out a variety of beneficial take-aways from the activity.
“Critical thinking, poise under pressure, team and relationship building, are all key aspects of debate,” he said. “Learning to measure the abilities of your opponents and then building arguments that win debates, are skills that benefit students for a lifetime.”
Speirs said Team Captain Samantha Walters and her senior teammates made this championship happen.
“Without her extraordinary determination and talent, we wouldn’t have won. A great captain shows others the level of effort required to win championships and we have had an excellent run,” Speirs said. “We also would like to congratulate Sturgis and Douglas for their success. Having some of the best teams and coaches in the state so close makes us stronger.”
