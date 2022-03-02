Spearfish speech and debate team looks for seventh state title this weekend

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School speech and debate team is hoping to win their seventh straight title at the state tournament this weekend — bringing six national qualifiers with them to the event.
While qualifying for the national tournament is an optional competition for speech and debate students, this year the team is proud to say that six of its members who competed scored high enough to make it to the national tournament, which will be held in June in Louisville, Ky. Those students include Max Ensor, Sam King, Ava Gooch, Joe Moore, Cadance Jones, and Levi Taglioli.
Though officials are still deciding whether to hold the national tournament in person, Jones said he looks forward to competing on a larger scale.
“I would be really excited to compete in person for sure,” he said. “I haven’t gone to a big tournament outside of South Dakota. I think it would be awesome to compete against teams from other parts of the country. Different sectors compete in different ways, so it will be interesting to see.”
But before they can compete at the national level, the students are looking forward to working hard with their team to try and continue the school’s legacy to win the state title. Representing Spearfish at the state tournament this year will be Halle Fjelland and Halli Rabenberg, who will compete in informative speaking and public forum categories; Ava Gooch and Sam King, who will compete in international extemp and Lincoln-Douglas debate categories; Sofia Dalforte and Max Ensor, who will compete in original oratory; Cadence Jones and Will Becker, who will compete in United State Extemp categories. Ensor and Jones will also compete in public forum. Maria Eisenbraun , Clayton Donovan, and Donald Werner will be going to the state tournament with reserve entries.
“That’s one of our biggest focuses as a team is state,” said Rabenberg.
Becker agreed, adding that he is very excited to represent Spearfish and work toward continuing the school’s winning streak. “It means a lot to put in all the work for three years and compete, especially at the state tournament, to win something for the school.”
Jones said the school’s track record with state titles is a testament to the quality of coaches for the speech and debate team. Coaches Robert Speirs, Alyssa Walton and Kristin Meunier have helped advance the team tremendously, he said.
“Other schools have smart kids too,” Jones said. “If you win it one year, that’s one thing. But six years in a row with different kids definitely shows the effort of the coaches.”
“They’re really good at telling you what you’re confident in and helping you increase your confidence,” Rabenberg said. “So that’s something I really appreciate about them.”
Ensor, who is serving as the team president this year, said he is both nervous and excited about the state tournament, but ultimately ‘it’s another tournament to have fun at,” he said.
“The people in it are amazing,” he said of his team. “They’re all people who are trying to do something. They’re all just trying to advance their communication skills and argumentative skills.”
Head speech and debate coach Robert Speirs said this year the team will be up against some tough competition — Sturgis Brown High School. But, he said, his team is looking forward to the challenge.
“A seventh straight title is hard to imagine,” he said. “Last year’s title was won by less than a fraction of a point against a very strong Sturgis program. Fortunately we have three returning senior state champions and a vibrant cast of new competitors that have stepped up and won tournaments all season. It will be a great challenge to repeat against such powerful competition. Our seniors have never lost at state as a team. They don’t want o give up the longest running winning streak in the SDHSAA.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.