SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Skate Park, which is still slated to be removed in order to make way for the new Career, Technology Education Center near Spearfish High School will be sticking around a little while longer as the school board is giving the city until April 30, 2024 to make preparations.
“That’s great, because that will allow us to work through our process and try to have a now solid plan moving in by the time that time comes,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes.
Ehnes and the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board have been working with community members to find a location in town to either relocate or build a completely new skate park, but concerns were that there wouldn’t be enough time to complete the project before the current skate park would need to be removed. Ehnes said having a completed new skate park by 2024 may be a bit of a stretch, but now, with two years of planning to work with instead of a matter of months, the project will be much farther along at that time.
“I think there’ll still be a short time when they’ll be without a skate park, but hopefully not a very long time, and when it’s all said and they’ll have something much better,” he said.
The park board voted Thursday to form a work group made of board members and community advocates to establish a plan moving forward with construction of a new park.
“Find out what is the best solution, is it to move the equipment, is it to buy new equipment, is it to fundraise, is it to allocate money. What are our options, and where do we want to put it when we have to move it,” Ehnes said. “If we’re gonna do it, let’s do it right.”
