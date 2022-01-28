Spearfish Skate Park scheduled for removal

SPEARFISH — To make way for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility scheduled for construction at the Spearfish High School, the small city-owned skate park, which is located on school property, will need to be removed.
“Unfortunately with the new CTE building coming, our skate park is right in their way,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec Director, during the city council’s Jan. 3 meeting.
To stay on track with construction of the new learning facility, the skate park will need to be cleared from the property by mid March. Ehnes said Park and Rec officials are looking into the possibility of salvaging elements of the park and relocating it to city-owned property.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.