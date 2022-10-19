SPEARFISH — “You know it’s a good town when the most spirited debate is around skate parks and playgrounds,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes after Monday’s city council meeting.
Ehnes was referring to the nearly 20 residents who spoke at the meeting, debating the proposed location for the new Spearfish Skate Park.
The current skate facility, which was first built in 2001 and renovated in 2007, will need to be removed by 2024 in order to make room for the Spearfish School District’s Career and Technical Training Center. After months of investigating options, the Spearfish Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board narrowed the possible locations for a new park to the south end of the lower field at Spartan Park along E. Elgin Street.
Ehnes said 12 locations, including several areas of Spartan Park, were considered for the location; including the Creekside property, Evans Park, the sandlot behind Jorgensen Park, Lion’s park, the empty lot behind Taco Johns, City Park, the area in Winterville south of the hydro plant, Sky Ridge, the Nevada Trailhead, the Rec Center, and the Hillsview Soccer Field.
“Out of those 12 locations, four were determined to be suitable, or possibly suitable needing more research,” he said.
The Parks, Rec, and Forestry board met with skate park consultants, including Mike Stahl, who was the project manager for the city of Lead’s recently constructed skate park, to find the most cost-effective and efficient spot for the new location. The lower field at Spartan Park was the clear choice, so a proposal was made naming the location, but residents in the area were quick to voice their concern.
“I want to make it clear; I’m not here to speak against the skate park, or that I’m opposed to the skate park. The location does concern us; not only myself, but some of the neighbors that live around the park,” said Tom Dies, who owns a home directly across the street from the lower field.
Dies presented the council with information he had gathered, examining 18 skate park locations throughout the country.
“Not one of them had a skate park located directly across the street from a residence, or a group of residents,” he explained. “I believe that the location selected right now is not the appropriate location because of where it’s located in relationship to the residences.”
Although Dies objected to building the skate park in a residential neighborhood, his main concern was its proximity to the houses themselves. Dies offered two other locations, both within Spartan Park, which he said would be more appropriate.
“I think if the city of Spearfish is willing to commit a couple hundred thousand dollars to build the park, take on the additional cost of managing the park, and to meet the needs of the skate community, which I’m absolutely fine with; I think understanding the cost and the viability of these two other locations are just as important. And if, in fact, one location costs more than the other, I think the city should be willing to support that expense as well to meet the needs of the residents and the skate park,” Dies said.
Several residents took the opportunity to voice their opinion. Whether they approved of the Spartan Park location or not, all agreed that the city needs a place for the skating community to meet.
“Based on what I’ve been hearing, the proposed location, it’s all based on compromise and I think that’s important,” offered Nate Arnett, speaking as a member of the skate community. “I’m pretty sure we are going to be pretty flexible on this issue. We obviously want the park installed but we’re definitely willing to make compromises.”
No specific concerns were listed by any of the residents in the area of Spartan Park, which already hosts other outdoor sports, a dog park, playground, and a community garden, but the noise caused by the proposed skate park was addressed.
“We’re not the first city to ever build a skate park,” Ehnes said during the meeting. “Certainly there are sound studies out there.”
After conducting a simple Google search, Ehnes said he discovered that the average skate park, depending on materials used, operated at 50 decibel points from 50 feet away.
“The average human conversation is 60 decibels,” Ehnes explained. “And when I did some quick math, we’re about 200 feet from Mr. Dies’ sidewalk.”
Based on the committee’s recommendation, but with consideration to the concerns of residents in the area, the council voted to remove the site-specific language and expand the proposal site to three areas of Spartan Park.
“We could potentially come back with three different concepts in those three different areas, whether that’s where it’s proposed, up by the dog park, or up on the volleyball court,” Ehnes said. “It gives (council) an idea of, ‘is it gonna cost X amount more to do it on the volleyball court,’ and what we can do for that.”
The council also approved $9,000 be spent on a concept design package from American Ramp Company located in Joplin, Mo. However, more would likely need to be spent to include concepts for all three locations.
"My approach would be to have them here on site, considering what just took place, to look at the actual site on the ground; I don't think a virtual would do very well," Ehnes said. "Really, what comes out of this is the 3-D conceptual design of what it looks like with a cost estimate, and with that information I can then go and apply for grants starting this spring when those grant cycles open."
