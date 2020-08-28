Spearfish signs lease agreement with Kids Point

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish has reached a five-year agreement with Kids Point Daycare & Preschool to expand the child care service from their current location at North Point Church, to include the Spearfish Rec and Aquatic Center.
“(North Point) just exploded and did so good, so we just wanted to expand and have another location and reach more families,” said Kendra McGinnis who will co-manage both facilities with her husband, Tanner.
In exchange for two rooms, outdoor play area, and limited access to some other areas of the rec center, Kids Point will pay $500 per month to the city for rent, as well as an annual percentage of the previous years gross income from child care tuition – 3% for the first year; 4% for the second; and 5% for every year after that.
The agreement also states that Kids Point will reserve five spots for children of rec center members. Any member wishing to participate in the Kids Point hourly care service will need to sign their child up the day before for a one-or-two-hour slot.
“They can even leave the facility if they (need) to go run errands or have a meeting. … So it’s really a benefit to members here,” McGinnis said.
The lease agreement outlines how the service will be structured as it will be housed in a city-owned facility.
“(Kids Point) will be responsible for the supplies and equipment that they need to run the daycare and then anything that both the city and Kids Point will benefit from will (be) split evenly,” explained City Attorney Ashley McDonald to council at the Aug. 17 meeting.
City administrator Mike Harmon said that some minimal improvements would need to be made prior to Kids Point moving into the building, such as stove ventilation and exterior door security.
“We are going to add a bigger (fenced in play ground) area over the next few months … but the stuff we needed to get opened was pretty minimal,” McGinnis explained.
In addition to the lease agreement, the city approved a budget authority not to exceed $50,000 to help make those improvements.
Councilman Marty Clark expressed concern over the cost-sharing clause as it might pertain to the agreement being terminated prior to the end of the lease.
“If the agreement terminates, then (the city) will pay (Kids Point) for the depreciated value of their share of the improvements,” McDonald said.
“So even if they decide to leave we would still have to reimburse a smaller portion,” Clark said.
Councilman Rob Herrmann shared in Clark’s reservations, and encouraged the city to set an “aggressive” depreciation schedule to help protect against any financial liability.
“None of my clients have ever signed a commercial lease with tenant improvements and them being able to recoup some of that; they’ve walked away prior to the end of their lease. That was their choice, their skin in the business, but I’d like to see that be an aggressive scale to make sure that even after three years, let’s say, it’s all ours now we don’t have to give anything back,” Herrmann said.
Harmon said city staff would bring a depreciation schedule to council in the future, but reminded them that delaying approval of the lease agreement would push and improvement work back as well. The council voted five-to-one in favor of approving the agreement as written, with Clark being to sole negative vote.
The new daycare service will open at the rec center Monday, for more information about registration contact McGinnis by calling 641-3367.
