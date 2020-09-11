Spearfish shores up its cemetery ordinance

SPEARFISH — Death is not a topic most people want to discuss; but the city of Spearfish is doing what it can to help ease those discussions, by updating its cemetery ordinance to be more comprehensive and eliminate much of the guess work associated with the passing of a loved one.
“This is a pretty big overhaul of this section of code,” explained Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald at Tuesday’s council meeting. “We clarified who can make decisions about burials and a cemetery parcel and upon that person’s death, who succeeds them in making those decisions.”
Spearfish Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, whose department oversees the cemetery, said the updates have been a long time coming.
“Our cemetery ordinances were really old and (it) just was time to be updated,” he said.
Ehnes explained that most of the changes made in the ordinance were simple updates to the language and references to which department manages the area, but some additions were made to help clarify and document the purchaser, or “rightsholder’s,” final wishes for the parcels use and perpetual care.
“What we’ve done now is create a cemetery application … and part of the application is they’ll have to designate an heir, once the rights holder has passed on, then that heir will take over and be able to make the decisions on that parcel,” Ehnes said.
Because often times, the rightsholder to the parcel is the person to be buried in it, Ehnes said disputes over the continued use and maintenance of the parcel after the rightholder has passed away are difficult to say the least.
“So what was happening was… the rights holder had bought the parcel and had perished; and then somebody for the family came and said, ‘well I want to be buried on top of my loved one,’ other family members said no, and we didn’t really have anything in place to distinguish who could and couldn’t be buried as a double burial,” Ehnes said as an example.
The ordinance states that a double burial can occur in a single parcel only if it contains two cremations, or one cremation and one full size burial. If a double burial is desired, the cremated burial can only take place after the full size burial occurs. A double burial is different from a stacked burial, in which two full size burials occur in one parcel. That requires a special notification to the city.
“It’s pretty hard to get two full burials done on one grave, obviously, with depths and things like that,” Ehnes said.
The city has also developed a formal deed of ownership for each parcel.
“Right now, someone’s receipt for purchasing the parcel operates as their proof of ownership, so we crated a deed that lays out what their rights are, and shows that they own that parcel for burial purposes,” McDonald told council.
The changes to the ordinance are designed to create a concise record of the rightsholder’s final wishes in order to help guide surviving loved ones through what can be an emotionally trying time.
“We really want to encourage people to, as much as possible, plan ahead of time, and come in and get their parcels bought while they’re still here to make those decisions.” Ehnes said.
For more information about burial plot purchases and arrangements of use, contact the city of Spearfish’s cemetery sexton, Mary Burket, by calling the city finance office at 642-1325.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.