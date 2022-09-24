bhp
SPEARFISH—Spearfish officials have been hard at work over the summer calculating the city’s budget for 2023, which has been set at $67,346,798 - $24,248,697 more than the city’s budget for 2022.

“Our budgeting strategy is to attempt to be realistic, but to err conservatively on revenue estimates, and liberally on expenditure estimates,” explained Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland during the Sept. 6 city council meeting.

