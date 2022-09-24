SPEARFISH—Spearfish officials have been hard at work over the summer calculating the city’s budget for 2023, which has been set at $67,346,798 - $24,248,697 more than the city’s budget for 2022.
“Our budgeting strategy is to attempt to be realistic, but to err conservatively on revenue estimates, and liberally on expenditure estimates,” explained Spearfish City Administrator Steve McFarland during the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
Following the trend of the past several years, staff moved cautiously forward, estimating a 6% increase in sales tax for 2022, which is the main driver of the city’s financial footing for the following year. But as of the July sales tax report, the city was carrying a consistent 10% increase; meaning 2023 is looking very bullish.
With the city’s increased pay-scale system, which was adopted earlier this summer, one of the biggest consistent increases to each department’s budge came in wages and benefits; however, those expenditures didn’t jump quite as high as was initially suspected.
“When we budgeted that we assumed that everybody would take the maximum coverage available,” McFarland said. “When we went and actually looked at the numbers, only 15 out of 110 FTE’s (full-time employees) are on the family plans so we felt that perhaps we were estimating a little high on the expenditures.”
Notable increases to the Public Safety Department anticipating it’s new ladder truck; the Public Works department budget, with the Colorado Boulevard corridor infrastructure improvements continuing; and the Parks and Rec Department, with the Sky Ridge sports complex coming online next in preparation for its 2024 opening, indicate an exciting and active year for Spearfish in 2023.
