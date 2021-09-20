Spearfish sets $43 million budget for 2022

SPEARFISH — The 2022 budget season has wrapped with Spearfish department heads presenting their projected budgets for the coming year to the council at around $15.2 million with other funds and expenditures bringing the total city budget for 2022 to $43,073,101.
Each department showed an increase in funds it was asking for, which city finance officer Michelle DeNeui said is the norm.
“Typically we have wage increases for staff, so that will automatically bring in a higher request.”
Earlier this year, the city approved a massive re-evaluation of its job classifications and wage structure, which resulted in increases across the board.
For most departments, the wage restructuring was the largest budgetary change to report, along with various equipment and training expenses; however, wage increases played a much larger role in the parks and rec budget for 2022.
“I’m one of the biggest departments in the city, especially during the summertime so that makes a big difference in wages,” said Tyler Ehnes, head of the department.
Ehnes said one of the biggest hurdles for his department to overcome in the summer is attracting seasonal and part-time help.
“At the rec center we’re paying our lifeguards $10.50 and hour, we were only able to hire about 30,” he said.
In the past, Ehnes has said it takes at least 45 certified lifeguards to fully staff the pools during the summer months.
Ehnes proposed bumping all seasonal parks and rec employees up to $15 per hour starting in 2022.
“With that increase in cost, unless we want to eat that expense, I plan on bringing back some water park fee increases for next year (to memberships and day passes),” he said.
Another area of expansion for parks and rec will be the addition of the Sky Ridge sports complex, which is the city, is scheduled to take over the operations and maintenance of in July 2022. Ehnes said he accounted for the increased strain on parks and rec resources including the hiring of additional full-time personnel.
“With adding twice as much field space as we currently take care of that means more water usage, more garbage, more chemicals, more fertilizer, more just operational costs, so there’s a pretty good increase,” he said.
For capital projects, Ehnes pointed to the new Exit 8 rec path, tree programs, and improvements to existing recreational areas throughout the city including the city campground.
“After… visiting with some of the campers down at the campground, one thing that I always continuously hear is that they don’t mind paying for the campground but they never see any improvements down there,” he said.
Ehnes is requesting $50,000 in 2022 for the design of an expansion to the campground office, which will include a store and laundry facility.
The Recreation and Aquatic Center will also be on the receiving end of some financial help, as Ehnes said the facility is just about paying for itself.
“We’re just having an unbelievable year,” he said. “We’re covering about 97% of our expenses which is just unheard of for rec center’s, especially ours.”
Ehnes wants $300,000 for the milling and repaving of the rec center parking lot, which he said hasn’t been redone since the 1980s when it was a retail business, as well as money to replace two pool heaters that have out lived their usefulness.
Ehnes said the Parks and Rec Department is at the threshold of expanding without having to hire more staff, so the focus for the next few years will be maintenance.
“I’d like to focus the next few years on fixing things that we currently have,” he said.
Another department that had notable increases in its budget this year was Public Safety.
“A lot of my budgets, at least police, fire, animal control, etcetera, its people; that’s our biggest asset,” said Public Safety Director Pat Rotert.
Rotert said in speaking with officers in the department and during exit interviews when staff members resign, a lack of training and advanced training was a reoccurring issue. He said a 29-week training proposed could cost upwards of $30,000-$35,000 including the officers wages during that time, but the skills learned by the officers as well as their sense of preparedness should keep the officer turn over rate lower. He said $12,000 was budgeted and he asked for an additional $15,000.
“If I can keep one person - two people - over a period of three to five years, I’m paying for that investment, so we think it’s worth making that effort to getting some more advanced trainings for the officers.” he said.
Rotert said some fleet vehicles for the Police Department would need to be replaced in the coming years, but in the meantime, the department will need to update some of its equipment such as new Tasers and a patrol rifle and safe for the school resource officer
“Right now they would have to try to get to their car to get to those tools,” Rotert said.
Overall, the fire department saw a decrease in its budget.
“$3,000 - $5,000 on things we just basically looked at and were able to say, ‘historically we’re not spending the money so we could just decrease those.’”
Two areas that did go up for the fire department were safety/clothing/food from $12,500 to $17,750, and minor tools/equipment from $8,000 to $15,000.
Last year the department had to replace a lot of personal protection equipment as it all came to it’s end of use date simultaneously resulting in the department scrambling to find grant funding to help pay for the major overhaul.
“We did those big purchases last year, and now we’re going to move into maintenance to where we don’t come at you again with a $175,000 project,” Rotert said.
Also of note is the library budget.
With Lawrence County officials planning to decrease contributions made to the libraries that serve Lawrence County, Grace Balloch Memorial Library Director Amber Wilde said the pull back could be catastrophic.
“We would be the only county in the Black Hills area that would be without library services county-wide,” Wilde said. “They did back off and their preliminary budget indicates a 10% decrease to libraries in Lawrence County instead of the 30%. No word on what the long-term goal is at that point, but that would mean a decrease in our funding in Spearfish of $23,042.”
In total, DeNeui said there is a $3,578,219 deficit in how much the city will spend in 2022 and how much revenue is projected to come in.
“We have to budget both the expense side of it and the revenue side of it,” she said. “The cash that we have on hand at the end of 2021, we’re going to be using to service $3.5 million of it to pay for all of the expenses next year because our expenses are more than our revenues are budgeted for next year.”
DeNeui estimates that by the end of this year, the city will be holding around $27.3 million in cash on hand, after accounting for the $3.5 million deficit in appropriations, that will leave the city with approximately a $23.8 million surplus above the city’s reserve requirement. According to the latest treasurer’s report, the city has $49,634,631 cash on hand, with $5,655,554 in reserve funds.
“We’re consistently conservative on out revenue estimates …because we have a lot of construction projects going on so you save up money for those and you complete those construction projects with those dollars,” DeNeui said.
That extra cash on hand could come in handy in 2022 as several amenities had to be removed from the Sky Ridge sports complex final designs in order to stay on budget.
“Our Parks Board is really working hard on getting donations for those items such as the shade structures and playgrounds that we pulled from the bid, but it’ll be an opportunity if the council decides they would like to have those items purchased that’ll change how much more debt I’ll need to issue,” DeNeui said.
Last year, the city adopted a $10 million bond for the overall construction of the complex and some of the street cost to the housing development. Nest year, DeNeui said the city is approved for an additional $6 million bond, but will evaluate how much of that is needed to complete the entire project.
“I didn’t want to issue all $16 million of debt in 2020 because then we’re paying interest on debt that we really didn’t need yet,” she said. “So we split it up into two bond issues from the beginning.”
While trying to predict the financial future of the city is in and of itself a tall order, the past few years have been particularly daunting due to the pandemic. However, DeNeui said, while Spearfish was bracing for the financial worst, she was pleasantly surprised at how well the community did.
“We’re kind of out of that (frame of thinking) just because we didn’t see major impacts from the first round,” she said. “We had to amend our possesses through the city doing more things electronically and online and with contactless processes, but overall our revenues didn’t change.”
When evaluating sales tax trends, DeNeui said she was shocked to see how little the pandemic had affected the Spearfish economy.
“We’re almost at our budget estimates currently for sales tax and we still have two and a half months left to go for the year,” she said. “I hope it is also shown in the retail businesses in the community that people are still shopping and we’re shopping local. … I think that’s where our community stepped up for itself.”
