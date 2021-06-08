Spearfish Senior Center reopens

SPEARFISH — After more than a year, the Spearfish Senior Center is back open and ready to serve not only the senior community, but the Spearfish community at large, starting with its monthly community breakfast on June 26.
“Not only are we looking forward to seeing the public come to it, but our people are just ready to start doing stuff,” said Stephanie Crago, executive director of the senior center.
Crago said that ever since the center officially opened back up in April, she’s enjoyed seeing all the friendly faces returning to take part in all the activities it has to offer.
“It’s been going great, it feels so good to have everybody back in here because for a lot of people, this is their second home,” she said.
The center had to close its doors to activities back in May 2020 in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Crago said the primary reason for the hiatus was damage to the building caused by an underground water leak.
“Everything’s good to go, we got the new floor in our Queen Hall … and then we also had to replace the floor in the kitchen,” she said.
Senior volunteers worked to take up the old flooring, and Crago said there were several companies that had a hand in foundational repairs and floor replacement. The project, which cost the center around $100,000, was paid for through donations to the building repair fund as well as some memorial funds that had accumulated over time.
“Memorials can be made to the senior center, so when people pass, we had had some memorial money saved up, as well as some savings,” Crago explained.
Although the center wasn’t able to host get togethers or activities while it was undergoing repairs, Crago said folks were still able to stop by to borrow books and videos, as well as medical equipment, as needed. They were even able to prepare and provide take-out caramel rolls, but now that the center is open to the public again, caramel roll Thursdays can get back to being the sweet, social event it once was.
“Now people can come in and sit and have coffee and have a roll instead of taking it to go,” she said.
Crago said she and the seniors are very grateful to be able to take part in all of the activities the center has to offer, and they’re equally excited to welcome everyone in to showcase all of the center’s improvements and enjoy the company of the community.
“It’s just been great seeing all their faces again and seeing them do all the things that they love to do, and enjoying seeing their friends again,” she said.
