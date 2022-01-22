SPEARFISH — 2021 was a banner year for the Spearfish economy, with building permit valuations shattering old records, and sales tax revenues blowing past previous numbers.
“2021 was a very busy year for Spearfish, as well as us as an organization,” said Kory Menken, executive director of Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC). “It’s much more than just bringing in new businesses, it’s about how do we create and improve the quality of life for everyone in our community.”
SEDC highlighted some of the success Spearfish has seen in 2021 by the numbers. The unemployment average was 1.9% in 2021, down from 3.6% in 2020. Sales tax revenue for 2021 was $5,212,121, up from $4,543,044 in 2020, while hospitality tax spiked from $719,956 in 2020, to $856,018 in 2021. The biggest increase the city saw was in building permit valuation, which reached $98,005,008 in 2021.
“That amount was larger than last year’s record plus 2019 combined,” the video stated.
Menken said SEDC defines strong economic growth as, “The creation of business opportunity with the outcome to improve the quality of life for our residents.”
“In addition to our ongoing business retention and recruitment efforts, which you hear about quite a bit, we also stayed very busy with addressing a variety of critical community issues,” he added.
To highlight some of those issues, Menken assembled a panel of community leaders to discuss the progress seen throughout Spearfish.
Mayor Dana Boke highlighted what she felt is a major contributor to the quality of life in Spearfish.
“I can’t talk about quality of life without talking about parks and recreation in Spearfish,” she said. “As a city, we spend about 30% of our budget on the parks and rec within Spearfish, I know its one of the highest, and it’s probably the highest percentage within the state on parks and recreation within the city.”
Thomas Worsley, president of the Spearfish hospital and Hills market for Monument Health, spoke about some of the challenges and successes seen in the Monument Health network as a whole and in Spearfish.
“We have had a number of initiatives that have probably been paused over the last two years, just because of the challenges related to COVID-19,” Worsley said. “Having workforce is definitely one of the main priorities that we have.”
Worsley said that beyond just recruiting new bodies into the workforce, Monument Health is trying to focus on the wellbeing of the employees they have.
“We call (it), ‘caring for the caregivers,’” he said.
Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of Black Hills State University, and Kirk Easton, superintendent for the Spearfish School District, both spoke about the efforts taking place within the city’s education system to prepare students for the needs of the workforce in South Dakota.
“There are fields where we are completely under supplying the number of jobs that are opening in the state right now,” Nichols said. “We’re really looking at, how do we ramp up.”
Nichols pointed out three areas that BHSU has focused on in the past two years to help address those needs – the new forestry program, the revamped associates degree in tourism and hospitality, and a “two-plus-two” program in nursing.
“So BH has students for the first two years, an associate degree in applied heath science and the full pre nursing curriculum articulated tightly right into SDSU’s registered nursing program offered fully in Rapid City.”
“That’s going to be a little bit hard to follow,” Easton said with a laugh.
Easton focused on the new career and technical education facility coming to the high school campus.
“A little bit of a misnomer when you think about vocational education, a lot of times it was for those kids that didn’t maybe cut it academically in the classroom, maybe the at risk kids and so on. That is no longer the truth for this,” he said.
Easton explained the programs offered by the CTE center are meant for every student to gain at least a working knowledge of technical vocations they will inevitably encounter throughout their lives.
“It’s also about making informed consumer,” he said. “Everybody’s gonna have a car at some point and so the more kids can learn in high school when they go out, whether they’re buying a car, or they’re talking to a service rep about service or repair on their car, at least they know what they’re talking about.”
For those students who maybe aren’t looking to continue an academic education by going to college, Easton said he and the school board hope the CTE center will provide them with a strong foundation to follow what ever career path they choose.
“I think we’ve done a great job over the last however many years, preparing kids for college, but we all know not everybody’s gonna go to college so we need to expose them to other things other than just our core curriculum,” he said.
Brandy Purcell Hartman, associate executive of the Mt. Rushmore Association of Realtors, spoke frankly about the rapid growth influx seen in Spearfish and the Black Hills as a whole.
“The COVID-19 situation has brought relocation from other states… to a new level,” she said. “We were ranked number two on the list for top in-bound moving destinations in 2021. … This influx has driven up our prices dramatically … because of the price differences of the places that these individuals are coming from to what our prices were pre pandemic.”
With the South Dakota Housing Authority raising the first time homebuyer’s affordable housing at $300,000, Hartman said it’s not surprising that workforce housing has become a hot topic throughout the state.
“This problem is being exacerbated by the out-of-state buyers coming in and driving those prices higher,” she said.
Hartman said interest rates in 2022, which appear to be on the rise would drive mortgage payments up, forcing house prices down.
“Hopefully this is going to happen (and) we can return to some sort of sense of normalcy in our market,” she theorized.
Lastly, Hannah Sage, with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, gave a brief overview of the trends being tracked by the governor’s economic office.
“Touching on the business in migration, we have actually seen a little bit of a flip in terms of business,” she said. “In 2020 we saw a huge increase of people moving into the community, in 2021, we’ve actually seen a lot more expansions locally. … Really in this past year it’s been businesses continuing to grow and expand their own because they have people moving into the state.”
In addition to the update of the economic and community growth seen in Spearfish, the SEDC’s annual meeting also served to thank out-going board members, and welcome incoming members.
Having reached the end of their terms of service, William McElroy, Whitney Driscoll, Darcy Harbott, and Barb Cline were thanked for their years of service.
Jason Roberdeau, TJ Gusso, and Mandy Knight were all elected to serve second consecutive three-year terms; while Tate Johnson, Jess Weaver, John Buxton, and John Reiners were voted on as first-term members.
Officers for the upcoming three years are Joe Conklin, president; Priscilla Romkema, president elect; Jenni Sneesby, vice president; and Ryan Wordeman, secretary/treasurer
Each year, SEDC pays special tribute to two area businesses with the Spirit of Enterprise Award, which was created in 2002 to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit of those who take risks and make the investment of time and money to grow a small business and the Award of Excellence was established in 1999 to recognize a business which best exemplifies dedication and commitment within the areas of business development, capital investment and job creation.
This year, the Spirit of Spearfish award was given to Auto Choice
“Our customers are the life blood,” said Ron Sneesby in a video about winning the award. “If we don’t have customers, we don’t have a business, we have to have them, and we have to take care of them, and we’re doing our best to do that.”
The Award of Excellence, was given to Ketel Thorstenson, LLP.
“I’m really proud because I feel like it represents, not just myself but every employee; current and former employees who have worked really hard to desire and walk in excellence inside of their job and desire to lift up those around them, whether that’s employees within our firm, or clients we help and serve, or just general community,” said Jess Weaver, a partner with the firm.
