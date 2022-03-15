Spearfish seeks new public works engineer

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Public Works Department will grow by one as officials approved the creation of a second engineer’s position.
“The intent of this position is to relieve the engineering department, some of the assistance they provide to Public Works with the capital improvement projects,” said Adam McMahon, interim public works director during the council’s March 7 meeting.
Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke first proposed the new position at the council’s Feb. 22 meeting. Boke estimated an additional $100,000 would need to be added to the budget to cover the new position.
“The cost of that, for a (project engineer) would be about $75,000 plus, you know, all the cost associated with that, so probably about $100,000 to the budget plus gear and equipment,” she said.
McMahon said with the amount of capital projects scheduled for construction this year, combined with the proposals for bid that the city would be sending out for future construction, at least one more engineer is needed to keep the public works department running efficiently.
“Two would be better, but I know especially moving forward with a complex position like this, even getting one is a stretch so I think the thought was we get at least one in to start with and see how the work load settles and see if this rate of growth continues.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.