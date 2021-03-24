SPEARFISH — The Sears Hometown store in Spearfish has survived recessions and corporate upheaval and corporate bankruptcy, but on July 3, it will close.
This is, unless the corporate management group can get new owners to take over its operation.
But as of now, after 15 years of ownership, Phil and Stephanie Rebsom are calling it quits.
Stephanie Rebsom said there are several reasons for their decision. The lease on both the building, located at 714 N. Main St., and the corporate lease are coming due, and the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc on delivery of products.
“COVID made it hard to get product, and things are getting back ordered. So it’s hard to make sales,” Rebsom said. “Times are tough for people, so they are not shopping like they have before.”
She also said she feels that with the increased cost in housing prices and for materials, people are cutting back in other areas, including in areas of products Sears carries.
With those factors and the contracts coming due it was decision time.
“Do we want to sign another contract or step away? And we decided to step away,” Rebsom said.
For now, they do not have definite plans. Rebsom said that she talked to the Sears district manager and was told that Sears does want to maintain a store in Spearfish. It’s just a matter of finding someone to take over the contract.
Rebsom said she and Phil are grateful to have received the support in the community and people shopping local.
The Rebsoms took over Sears in October 2006 when the business was located in the current ReStore location along Colorado Boulevard. The two then build a location at 137 E. Illinois St. and operated from there for several years before moving to the Main Street location.
