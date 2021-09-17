Spearfish schools revise COVID-19 policy to reflect current practices

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District has changed its policy regarding close contacts to COVID-19 cases.
Previously, the district’s Quarantine Guidelines for Close Contacts stated that after a close contact investigation was completed, the district would provide a list of individuals to the Department of Health, and then notify parents that they may be contacted by the state about the close contact. The former policy also requires all employees and students who had a close contact to stay home.
But Superintendent Kirk Easton said that’s not the way the district has been operating, and the new policy reflects actual procedures. Now, once the district completes a school-based close contact investigation, the school will notify the parents about the risk and ask them to monitor the child for symptoms. Staff members are asked to monitor their symptoms in the same manner.
Rather than asking students and staff who have had a close contact to stay home, the modified policy requires those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or any other illness, to stay home. It maintains that students and staff should be fever free for 24 hours, without the use of medication, and show health improvement before returning to school.
The policy maintains that any student or staff member who has a family member with a positive COVID-19 test should follow quarantine guidelines from the S.D. Department of Health.
