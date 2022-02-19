Spearfish Schools propose calendar

SPEARFISH — The 2022-23 proposed school calendar has school starting Aug. 24 and ending May 23, with 173 total student contact days.
Spearfish School Superintendent Kirk Easton presented the calendar for school board approval on Monday. The calendar includes two school days off for staff inservice, and seven early release dates. Christmas vacation would be from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2, and spring break would be held March 14-15. Since Easter is just one week later, Easton suggested that the board may want to just combine spring break with Easter break, which is currently scheduled for March 29 through April 1.
“My concern is if we do it this year then next year there are two weeks in between them, and people will still expect us to keep it together,” he said. “It’s just something to think about between now and the next meeting when we ask for your approval.”
The calendar also includes a question mark for elementary school parent/teacher conferences for the second semester.
Other notable dates on the proposed calendar include:
Aug. 21-23 — Staff in-service
Aug. 24 — First day of school
Sept. 4 — Labor day, No School
Oct. 2 and 4 — Middle School parent/teacher conferences
Oct. 4 — Early release
Oct. 4 — High School parent/teacher conferences
Oct. 9 — Native American Day, No School
Oct. 16-19 — Elementary parent/teacher conferences
Oct. 20 — Fall break, No School
Oct. 27 — End of first quarter
Nov. 1 — Early release
Nov. 17 — End of first trimester
Nov. 22-24 — Thanksgiving break
Dec. 6 — Early release
Dec. 21-Jan. 2 — Christmas break
Jan. 11 — End of first semester
Jan. 12 — Staff inservice, No School
Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, No School
Jan. 16 — Start of second semester
Feb. 7 — Early release
Feb. 7 — Middle school parent/teacher conferences
Feb. 16 — staff in-service, No School
Feb. 19 — President’s Day, No School
Feb. 29 — High School parent/teacher conferences
March 1 — End of second trimester
March 6 — Early release
March 13 — End of third quarter
March 14-15 — Spring Break
March 29-April 1 — Easter break
April 10 — Early release
May 1 — Early release
May 18 — Graduation
May 23 — Last day of school, early release
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.