Spearfish Schools propose calendar

SPEARFISH — The 2022-23 proposed school calendar has school starting Aug. 24 and ending May 23, with 173 total student contact days.

Spearfish School Superintendent Kirk Easton presented the calendar for school board approval on Monday. The calendar includes two school days off for staff inservice, and seven early release dates. Christmas vacation would be from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2, and spring break would be held March 14-15. Since Easter is just one week later, Easton suggested that the board may want to just combine spring break with Easter break, which is currently scheduled for March 29 through April 1.

“My concern is if we do it this year then next year there are two weeks in between them, and people will still expect us to keep it together,” he said. “It’s just something to think about between now and the next meeting when we ask for your approval.”

The calendar also includes a question mark for elementary school parent/teacher conferences for the second semester.

Other notable dates on the proposed calendar include:

Aug. 21-23 — Staff in-service

Aug. 24 — First day of school

Sept. 4 — Labor day, No School

Oct. 2 and 4 — Middle School parent/teacher conferences

Oct. 4 — Early release

Oct. 4 — High School parent/teacher conferences

Oct. 9 — Native American Day, No School

Oct. 16-19 — Elementary parent/teacher conferences

Oct. 20 — Fall break, No School

Oct. 27 — End of first quarter

Nov. 1 — Early release

Nov. 17 — End of first trimester

Nov. 22-24 — Thanksgiving break

Dec. 6 — Early release

Dec. 21-Jan. 2 — Christmas break

Jan. 11 — End of first semester

Jan. 12 — Staff inservice, No School

Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, No School

Jan. 16 — Start of second semester

Feb. 7 — Early release

Feb. 7 — Middle school parent/teacher conferences

Feb. 16 — staff in-service, No School

Feb. 19 — President’s Day, No School

Feb. 29 — High School parent/teacher conferences

March 1 — End of second trimester

March 6 — Early release

March 13 — End of third quarter

March 14-15 — Spring Break

March 29-April 1 — Easter break

April 10 — Early release

May 1 — Early release

May 18 — Graduation

May 23 — Last day of school, early release

To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.