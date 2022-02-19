Spearfish Schools present this year’s tech purchase recommendations

SPEARFISH — Technology purchasing recommendations for the Spearfish School District in 2022-23 will cost about $209,000, Technology Coordinator Scott Hardesty reported on Monday.
Hardesty presented the proposal for next year’s purchases for the school board’s consideration at their Monday night meeting. The board is anticipated to vote on the proposal at their next meeting, March 7.
The recommendations include purchasing 112 desktop computers for school computer labs and offices in all the buildings, according to the district’s three-year technology rotation plan, at a projected cost of $87,920. It also includes 50 Meraki MR56 access points that will replace the current remaining MR42 models at Mountain View, West and Creekside Elementary Schools, at a cost of about $60,000, as well as adding more access points to Creekside’s third and fourth grade classrooms, at a cost of $34,000, which could be paid with Erate funds. Erate funds provide discounts to eligible schools and libraries to pay for Internet access and telecommunications services, and is one of four universal service programs funded through the federal government.
The technology purchase plan also includes replacing 14 smart boards, paying for a three-year license for Smart Notebook, Baracuda, SPAM, and KnowBe4. Annual license fees will be paid for Microsoft OS, Microsoft Office, Incident IQ, Adobe CS, SecureW2, SEP, IMC, and Screencastify.
