Spearfish schools make plans for education and staff

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District is preparing to teach students from afar amid the COVID-19 crisis that has shuttered schools across the state and nation.
Board members met Wednesday morning to discuss the plans so far, and the logistics of moving forward.
Schools close
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem directed schools to close for a week. That time frame has been extended through March 27. Friday’s announcement left school officials scrambling, and in the early days of this week schools have been cleaned and lesson plans created to teach students while they are away from school.
Online access
Carol Schaffan, the assistant principal at Mountain View Elementary School, said that the curriculum purchased this school year came with online access. While teachers had not used it for the kindergarteners in the class, they will begin using this method now.
“We’ve been working hard in the last few days to get kids’ accounts up and running for digital assignments in reading, math, social studies, and science,” Schaffan said. “For kids who don’t have access we’ll assemble packets, and for things we can’t do digitally, we’ll assemble packets for kids to take home.”
Nick Gottlob, principal at West Elementary School said teachers are finding out which families have internet at home and will use Google Classroom as the learning management system.
“It’s not complicated. It’s teacher friendly,” he said.
“When possible we will try to deliver a, I’m not going to call it an assignment, but we want to facilitate learning opportunities for kids,” Gottlob added. “Right now it is not about getting stuff back. It’s not about grading. It’s about creating some sort of aligned, standards-based resource to support families. Our biggest challenge is to provide support to parents, because they have an incredible challenge for the next 10 days.”
Creekside Elementary School Principal Dan Olson said students were sent home with materials on Friday.
“We sent math workbooks, reading workbooks, those types of things,” Olson said. “And we didn’t limit the number of library books they could take. I’m not kidding, I saw kids walking down the hall with stacks of books, so they could take them home to read. That’s pretty cool.”
At the middle school and high school, students already have laptops assigned to them and will continue to receive assignments remotely on them.
For those students who do not have internet at home, Wi-Fi is available in the parking lot of the high school.
“Most teachers have been using digital education extensively all year,” said Steve Morford, principal at the high school.
“Some classes are difficult. We’re not going to have welding assignments at home,” he said. “The music teacher has some things in mind. The art teacher, we asked them to take art things home.”
Morford said he asked teachers not to expect that high schoolers to sit seven hours in front of a computer while at home.
“It’s not going to work. It’s not realistic,” Morford said.
Schaffan added that curriculum companies are offering families free access to educational sources and more information will be forthcoming.
Limiting school use
Superintendent Kirk Easton said schools will likely still be used to some extent.
“I don’t expect our schools to remain 100% sterile. We will have people coming in and out of them, especially staff,” Easton said.
There may be other programs, such as book exchanges, held at the schools. In these cases, the district will still follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of no more than 10 people in a group.
He said building secretaries will return to the schools Monday to control access as well as field calls.
Feeding students during the shutdown
Business Manager Craig Crosswait said that the district and Lunchtime Solutions, the company that provides food service to the district, is preparing to begin offering “grab and go” meals starting Monday.
The meals, a lunch and a breakfast for the following day, would be available starting Monday and would be free. They are available for all students in the district. Crosswait said the only stipulation is, is that the meals must be provided to the individual student. A parent or sibling, for example, cannot pick up the meal without the student present.
This will likely occur at the high school as it has the most parking available.
Plans are also in the works to deliver meals to centralized locations throughout the community.
Extracurricular activities
Spring sports practices typically start around this time. However, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has set April 5 for the first contest date. In the meantime, while students are away from school, coaches would send workouts to the athletes.
Golf practice was not slated to begin until the end of the month. This week, the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club, which is the home course for the Spartans, announced it would be closed to the general public until further notice.
The status of plays, performances, and other events are still being discussed.
This includes prom, initially slated for April 4. Easton said that if prom can be rescheduled for the first week of May, school officials will do that.
Makeup days
So far, the district has missed two days of school due to snow, and now three more days due to the COVID-19 school closure.
“We can apply for a wavier for the number of days that we’re out of school when we provide flex education,” Easton said.
All the schools would exceed the minimum number of days required by the state if granted the waiver — which he expects the district would.
“It’s my recommendation not to make up those five days,” Easton said “This has been disruptive enough this school year.”
Paying educators during the shutdown
Easton addressed the certified staff situation first.
“They are paid to do a job and that is from the classroom or their homes. And that is to provide online or flexible curriculum for their students and to answer classroom,” he said.
Then there are essential classified staff and non-essential staff – specifically the educational support personnel (ESPs)
“We’re going to have some things for them … but when you have 40-50 ESPs, we just don’t have enough things to keep them busy for six, six-and-a-half hours a day,” he said. “With that said, I would still recommend that we pay them … it is not their fault that this is happening. They still have bills to pay. We have it budgeted.”
Plans remain in the works and are ever evolving.
“We have worked hard these three days with the staff,” Gottlob said. “We’ve never been here before. It’s going to look different. But it is going to have to be different. So for us to not do something different would be foolish. We’ve got good folks. They’ll figure it out and support families.”
