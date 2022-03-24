Spearfish schools introduce new dangerous weapons policy

SPEARFISH — A new policy at the Spearfish School District specifically defines, separates and prohibits dangerous weapons and firearms.
Superintendent Kirk Easton told members of the Spearfish School Board that the former policy only prohibited dangerous weapons in the school, but the new document separates dangerous weapons from firearms, with separate definitions for each. It also gives school administrators discretion regarding dangerous weapons and associated penalties.
“This says ‘any student who brings a dangerous weapon to school will be suspended for three days.’ That may be modified by the principal on a case-by-case basis, to not less than one day and up to 10 days (suspension,)” Easton said.
Possession of a firearm on school property carries a penalty of one-year expulsion from school.
Under the new policy, the definition of a dangerous weapon includes “any object, device, instrument, material, or substance which is capable of causing injury in the manner it is used or intended to be used.” Exceptions for prohibiting dangerous weapons include those which are being legally used at the school as part of a training provided at the school under the immediate supervision of an instructor; and employees who use the instrument, such as a knife that is used for educational or maintenance purposes.
Under the new policy, the definition of a firearm is “any weapon (including a starter gun) which will or is designed to or may readily be converted to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive, the frame or receiver of any such weapon, any firearm muffler, or firearm silencer, or any destructive device.”
Exceptions for the firearm prohibition include those used by a law enforcement officer, firearms used as a starting gun for an athletic event, firearms that are used as part of formal instruction at the school when students are under the immediate supervision of an instructor, and unloaded firearms used as part of a color guard ceremony.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.