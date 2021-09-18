Spearfish schools hiring construction manager for CTE project

SPEARFISH — The early stages of building a Career and Technical Education Center for the Spearfish School District will include hiring a construction manager at risk to oversee all operations.
On Monday the Spearfish School Board agreed to advertise for proposals from firms who want to oversee all aspects of the project, which has a $16 million overall budget. The deadline for proposals is Sept. 27, and the board hopes to schedule interviews to be held Oct. 1-11, with the hope of hiring a construction manager at risk at its Oct. 11 vmeeting.
The planned 49,000 square-foot building, which will be located north of Spearfish High School, will include office spaces, a security room, classrooms and shops. Some specific features will be a family and consumer sciences room, labs for medical sciences and technology, shops for various industrial arts such as welding or automotive, and a large space for students to learn about building trades.
