Spearfish schools approve hiring third SRO

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board approved Monday hiring a third school resource officer (SRO) for the district.
Currently, the district has two police officers who serve the district — Jacob Westover and Austin Drapeaux.
On June 13, just weeks after the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed, the Spearfish school board held a lengthy discussion during the monthly board meeting about school safety.
The near hour-long discussion was an overview of what is currently in place for safety policies and security measures. Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs was on hand and said that should there ever be an active shooter at a school, that there would be 10 officers on the scene within minutes.
On Monday the discussion continued.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district, said he recently met with Jacobs, Boyd Dean, assistant chief; and Pat Rotert, public safety director, about the possibility of partnering for another school resource officer.
“They recommended at that time that we move to split the cost of the SROs,” Easton said.
Currently, the district pays for 50% of one salary, and 75% of the other. Easton said the city officials recommended that the district pay 50% of all three positions.
“That would be an additional increase of about $24,000 for us to add an another SRO,” Easton said. “I thought that was kind of a no-brainer at that point to add a third SRO.”
The board agreed and unanimously approved the move with hopes that the city will also support adding an officer for the position.
The next challenge will be finding an officer to serve as an SRO.
“A lot of it hinges on their ability to hire someone,” Easton said.
Rotert told the city council July 5 that the department is currently down four officers.
Easton said the department may already have officers on staff interested in becoming a SRO. That would speed up the transition, but the police department would need to backfill that patrol officer position.
Easton said it is preferred to have one officer at the high school and middle school, which are connected, while the other two officers would rotate through the three elementary schools.
The primary function of a school resource officer is to promote a safe environment within the schools, but also to foster a relationship with students.
