Spearfish schools approve fees

SPEARFISH — Members of the Spearfish School Board approved fees during their annual board meeting July 11.
For lunch and breakfast, there is no increase in meal prices from previously.
Lunch fees are:
• $2.90 for kindergarten through fifth grade; $3.15 for middle and high schoolers; and $4.01 for adults.
Meal prices were set for the 2021-2022 school year, but the district did not collect funds from the students as the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided meals at no charge.
• Cruisin’ Café:
$4.20 for high schoolers, and $4.90 for adults.
• Breakfast:
$1.20 for kindergarten through fifth grade; $1.45 for middle and high schoolers, and $1.97 for adults.
Activity rates also remained the same. They are:
Student single game, $3
Adult single game, $5
Student activity ticket, $25
Senior citizen activity ticket, $5
Adult activity ticket, $75
Two adult activity tickets, $125
Family pass including two adults and two or more students, $175.
Driver’s education fees and compensation rates also did not increase. They are:
Registration fee per in-district student, $275
Registration fee per out-of-district student, $300
Compensation per teacher student registration, $250
Compensation per student per classroom instruction, $40
Compensation per hour for driving instruction, $28.50.
Substitute teacher pay did increase this year $15. Rates are:
Non-certified substitute, $100 a day
Certified substitute, $115 a day
Long-term substitute, $150 a day.
