Spearfish schools approve $460K bid for CTE center

SPEARFISH — Members of the Spearfish School Board approved a final bid for the Career and Technical Education Center, and now school officials are looking forward to scheduling a groundbreaking ceremony next week.
On Tuesday the board approved a bid for $460,851, which will pay for a dust collection system for the wood shop. When the school board approved the $15,355,000 in bids for the CTE center, they opted to wait for a decision on the dust collection system until they could do more research into which option would be the best fit for the new building.
Superintendent Kirk Easton said it was the last bid approval needed for the project. Now, he hopes to have a preconstruction meeting Tuesday, and from there he said a groundbreaking ceremony could be scheduled for either the end of April or early May.
While Easton said the school had hoped to break ground earlier, some supply issues have pushed back the completion date from August to late October.
“So it’s not imperative that we get started in April,” he said.
The $15,355,000 in bids for the CTE center were at least $1.8 million less than school officials expected.
