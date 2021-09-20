Spearfish schools amend policies to reflect medical cannabis

SPEARFISH — Amendments to three Spearfish school policies have been finalized, and will reflect the legalization of medical cannabis.
On Sept. 13, final approval to its policy that will govern the administration of medical cannabis to qualifying students. The policy outlines specific requirements, procedures and protocol for administering the medication, including requiring the student to possess a medical cannabis card, a written certification from the students’ prescribing physician, and the parent or guardian to present a caregivers’ card to prove status as a registered caregiver. The policy stipulates that only the student’s qualified caregiver may administer the medical cannabis, and that the school may not store the medication. It also requires the cannabis to be administered in a location designated by the school.
In addition to creating the new guidelines for medical cannabis, the district also amended its policy that governs administering medication for students. The amendment excludes medical cannabis from the normal medication distribution policy, and references the newly established medical cannabis rules.
Subsequently, the board also amended its Student Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Abuse Policy. The amendment states that students who use medical cannabis that is prescribed by an authorized physician, and within state law and the guidelines of the school’s medical cannabis policy, are not in violation of the drug and alcohol policy. The district’s Drug-Free Work Place policy amendments states that employees will violate the policy if they manufacture, use, possess, sell, distribute or are found to be under the influence of medical cannabis in a way that violates state law.
In November 2020, 70% of South Dakota voters approved the legalization of medical cannabis. Since then, school districts and local governments across the state have been revising policies and practices to reflect the changed law.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.