Spearfish school getting into details of CTE center

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board and the public received its first look into details of the proposed career and technical education center for the Spearfish School District.
It is planned to be located north of Spearfish High School between Termes Lane and Hillsview Road, and adjacent to the tennis courts.
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district previewed the latest rendition of the center at the August school board meeting.
Included in the plans includes office spaces, a conference room, a security room for law enforcement officers to use and then classrooms and shops.
Included in those would be a family and consumer science room, a medical science lab with a simulation area, finance and business classroom, a technology lab, automotive shop, wood shop, welding shop, and a large building trades area.
The building trades area would allow the district to offer a building trades geometry class in which students would get a math credit and a CTE credit at the same time while construction a governor-type home.
“I would have loved to have done geometry this way rather than the traditional lecture way,” Easton said.
The district is working with local colleges and universities, discussing the potential for them to provide additional education courses outside of the trypical school day.
For example, Western Dakota Tech, he said, could come in and provide evening medical classes.
“If we can provide classes for students with some type of medical assistance, CNA, LPN, even some pre-reqs for the RN program, (all the better),” he said.
The facility is currently drawn at around 49,000 square feet.
Although much could change, depending on what gets added or subtracted with the project, current estimates place the project at $17.68 million. This includes construction costs, fees, and items needed to equip the classrooms and facility.
This also includes the cost of converting the current wood shop into an art room, and transforming the current metal shop into a chorus room.
“Currently, band and chorus are held in the same room which causes some scheduling issues,” he said.
He acknowledged the cost of the facility.
“That’s fairly substantial,” he said. “At some point we may have to look to see how we can reduce some cost. If we go over, say, a certain dollar amount is a big issue.”
Exactly how the CTE center would be funded has yet to be determined. However, the district does plan to use $2 million from ESSER (federal COVID relief) funding and a $1 million interest-free loan from Butte Electric.
The district scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Sept. 1 to receive further details on the cost of the center as well as recommendations on how to fund it.
Easton said district officials and the school board have discussed the center for the past three years. They hit the pause button when the district hired ICE Consulting to help formulate a more substantial facilities plan. And then the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the discussion.
Now, the intent is to break ground on the facility this coming spring.
Easton said the best thing about the center is to provide, “Hands-on, real-word experiences to students,”
