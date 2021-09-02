Spearfish school feeds 17,000+ meals over summer

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District served more than 17,000 meals to Spearfish youth in June and July.
It was the second year of the summer feeding program paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The bagged meals – breakfast and lunch — were distributed from the high school daily in the two months.
With the school year now upon us, the district is also offering free breakfast and lunches to students.
Meal pricing for adults did increase slightly to: $1.97 for breakfast, a 7 cent increase; and to $4.01 for lunch, an increase of 16 cents.
