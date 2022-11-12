SPEARFISH — Along with the rest of South Dakota school districts, the Spearfish School District has implemented a new program that will help people report potentially harmful or dangerous situations online and anonymously.
According to the Safe2Say South Dakota website, “in over 80% of school shootings, someone other than the attacker knew, but failed to report it.” It was also said that, “four out of five teens who have attempted suicide, have given clear warning signals that go unreported.”
As technology improves and advances the speed of communication, schools are taking advantage, for the safety of their students and staff.
Brett Garland, South Dakota state safety program director, is the conductor of the Safe2Say train, and has been visiting schools around the state to educate them on the new software.
The program is in use in 11 states currently, with South Dakota being the 10th to get on board. Garland said it’s the only safety program used in more than one state.
Giving an example, he said that Wyoming has been using the program for about six years, and last year alone they received over 1,500 tips.
“They’re doing good things with their platform. That’s what we would hope to get to do with ours, you know, as we move forward.” Garland said.
Looking at other states usage, and becoming familiar with the easy accessibility of the program, Garland believes they’ll be utilizing Safe2Say for years to come.
Tuesday, Superintendent Kirk Easton said the Spearfish School District began notifying parents and students of the new safety program, Safe2Say.
Easton said that the high school has informational posters up in the school, and all parents, students, and community members can currently use the online safety program.
“Well, not everybody comes forward with information, especially when it’s concerning somebody else that might either harm themselves or (threaten) others.” Easton said.
The main benefit of the tip line, according to Easton, is that people who want to remain anonymous, are able to do so.
The preferred method for reporting safety concerns is going straight to a trusted official such as the assistant principal, school counselor, principal, or even a teacher, Easton stressed. But, the new program allows those who want to stay anonymous the ability to report concerning matters.
Garland mentioned that the state has had the program up and running for a little over a month now, and has received beneficial tips already.
“We’ve received tips that have made a difference in the interventions that schools are able to provide because of it. And the platform, I think, has helped, certainly, facilitate that.” Garland said.
Garland also discussed the myriad of reasons why people, specifically students, would want to stay anonymous.
“Maybe they’re afraid they’re gonna get in trouble, they’re afraid to get somebody else in trouble. I mean, they’re afraid of somebody getting revenge, or maybe they are told not to say anything. But, the overriding factor has always been that they’re considered a snitch.” Garland said.
The website states that anyone is able to leave a tip either through the website, calling the toll-free number, or through the mobile app.
With various ways to alert officials, either face-to-face or anonymously, schools are able to prevent dangerous or threatening situations faster than they ever had before.
“I’d just like to stress, and again, if there is threat of somebody of personal harm or threat to others, you know, we would really prefer somebody to come and talk to us personally.” Easton said. “I think that is the best option, but again we understand that some people want to be anonymous, and so, this platform allows them to provide that tip anonymously.”
