Spearfish School District honors educators

Beth Bentley, Janice Koski, Debra Parsons, Carole Schaffan, Reva Sigle, Leslie Speirs, and Marilee Woodard pose for a photo Thursday as they are retiring from the Spearfish School District. Not pictured are Toni Lyke and Renee Schenk. Pioneer photo by Mark Watson

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District said goodbye to nine educators Thursday who were retiring after a combined 252 years of serving within the district.

Some of those teachers served their entire careers within the district, while others brought years of service before they began in Spearfish.

Retiring was: Beth Bentley, 41 years; Janice Koski, 28 years; Toni Lyke, 17 years; Debra Parsons, 32 years; Carole Schaffan, seven years; Renee Schenk, 32 years; Reva Sigle, 27 years; Leslie Speirs, 29 years; and Marilee Woodard, 39 years.

The recognition was part of the district’s end of year recognition year event.

Also recognized were those receiving the Friends of Education Awards.

The community member award went to Kim and David Woodbury. The organization award went to makeSPACE. And the business award went to Culvers.

The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education awarded 20, $50 mini grants.

The building Teachers of the Year were recognized. They include Summer Brock, Mountain View Elementary; Julianne Zoller, West Elementary; Kenette Scharf, Creekside Elementary; Abigail Case, Middle School; and Bob Speirs, High School. Bob Speirs is also the district Teacher of the Year.

The district’s custodians were honored as this year’s Outstanding Classified Employees of the Year.

Also honored were district staff members for their years of service.

5 years

Chelsey Baus

Kattie Bland

John Bokker

Dave Burris

John Dagit

Alexis Delores

Kirk Easton

Sherry Ewing

Jodi Fox

Roxanne Gray-Hartl

Laura Johnsen

Tony Mayer

Brooke McLellan

Brenna Meyer

Melissa Mullaney

Debby Neiman

Cody Powers

Miriam Rodvik-Billings

Dale Singer

Jessica Smith

Jesse Stricherz

Casey Sumners

10 years

Ben Cerwinske

Kara Evans

Chris Geuke

Heather Munro

Brady Sumners

Monica Waugh

15 years

Rick Banton

Abigail Case

Eric James

Danielle Ligtenberg

Jennifer McBurnett

Dan Olson

20 years

Scott Howard

25 years

Lisa Howard

Laura West

30 years

Punky Engesser

Paula Farley

Dan Holben

Betsy Koistinen

