Spearfish School District honors educators

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District said goodbye to nine educators Thursday who were retiring after a combined 252 years of serving within the district.
Some of those teachers served their entire careers within the district, while others brought years of service before they began in Spearfish.
Retiring was: Beth Bentley, 41 years; Janice Koski, 28 years; Toni Lyke, 17 years; Debra Parsons, 32 years; Carole Schaffan, seven years; Renee Schenk, 32 years; Reva Sigle, 27 years; Leslie Speirs, 29 years; and Marilee Woodard, 39 years.
The recognition was part of the district’s end of year recognition year event.
Also recognized were those receiving the Friends of Education Awards.
The community member award went to Kim and David Woodbury. The organization award went to makeSPACE. And the business award went to Culvers.
The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education awarded 20, $50 mini grants.
The building Teachers of the Year were recognized. They include Summer Brock, Mountain View Elementary; Julianne Zoller, West Elementary; Kenette Scharf, Creekside Elementary; Abigail Case, Middle School; and Bob Speirs, High School. Bob Speirs is also the district Teacher of the Year.
The district’s custodians were honored as this year’s Outstanding Classified Employees of the Year.
Also honored were district staff members for their years of service.
5 years
Chelsey Baus
Kattie Bland
John Bokker
Dave Burris
John Dagit
Alexis Delores
Kirk Easton
Sherry Ewing
Jodi Fox
Roxanne Gray-Hartl
Laura Johnsen
Tony Mayer
Brooke McLellan
Brenna Meyer
Melissa Mullaney
Debby Neiman
Cody Powers
Miriam Rodvik-Billings
Dale Singer
Jessica Smith
Jesse Stricherz
Casey Sumners
10 years
Ben Cerwinske
Kara Evans
Chris Geuke
Heather Munro
Brady Sumners
Monica Waugh
15 years
Rick Banton
Abigail Case
Eric James
Danielle Ligtenberg
Jennifer McBurnett
Dan Olson
20 years
Scott Howard
25 years
Lisa Howard
Laura West
30 years
Punky Engesser
Paula Farley
Dan Holben
Betsy Koistinen
