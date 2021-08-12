Spearfish School District amends policies regarding marijuana

SPEARFISH — Members of the Spearfish School Board amended three policies and approved a new policy Monday in preparation for the coming school year and the possible issuance of medical marijuana cards to both faculty and students.
In November, 2020, voters approved Initiated Measure 26 by a 70% margin legalizing the use of cannabis medicinally.
The state Department of Health is currently formulating its rules and is tasked with issuing medical marijuana cards by Oct. 29.
The district held first readings of the changes Monday.
The first policy amended was the drug-free workplace policy.
The district prohibits employees from “the unlawful manufacture, use, possession, sale, distribution or being under the influence of alcohol and other drugs by an on-duty employee.”
Added to the policy was, “Additionally, it shall be a violation of this policy for any employee to manufacture, use, possess, sell, distribute or be under the influence of medical cannabis in any manner inconsistent with South Dakota state law.”
The Department of Health released an initial list of valid ailments that may qualify which is very limited.
“I think the biggest thing is that we will work with any staff member who is a valid medical cannabis cardholder just to figure out where they are at with things. But we do not wish to have anybody under the influence of any substance whether it be opiate or medical cannabis,” said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District.
The second policy amended was the student alcohol, tobacco, and other drug abuse policy.
Added to the policy was “Students who use medical cannabis authorized by a licensed physician do not violate this policy if the students conform to the medical cannabis policy.”
Additionally, students violating a new policy governing the authorized use of medical marijuana can face academic and/or disciplinary sanctions including but not limited to an educational project, suspension, or expulsion.
The third policy amended was that of administering medicines to students. It simply dictates that “medicines” would not include medical marijuana which is governed by a new policy.
That policy, 5330 outlines the authorized administration of medical cannabis.
If a parent or guardian permits their child to use medical cannabis at school or at school activities they must present a valid medical marijuana registry card on an annual basis, and provided documentation by the qualifying student’s recommending practitioner that also includes the dosage, frequency or time of administration, and length of time between dosages.
Additionally, only a parent or guardian or a designated caregiver will be the only ones allowed to administer medical cannabis to students and that the school will not store nor will school personnel administer medical cannabis.
Smoking or vaping medical cannabis is prohibited.
“We can all think of an instance where it will help somebody with seizures or epilepsy. … I don’t see many students, one or two maybe, out of 2,400, who may qualify for a medical cannabis card. But we’ll work with the parents,” Easton said.
