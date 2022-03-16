Spearfish School Board honors teachers of the year

SPEARFISH — Spearfish School Board members congratulated and honored the five teachers of the year Monday evening at the March school board meeting. Pictured from left are: Kori Meredith, Creekside Elementary School, who is also the district teacher of the year; Tammie Wood, Mountain View Elementary School; Dan Holben, Spearfish Middle School; Kristi McCoy, Spearfish High School; and Alex Larson, West Elementary School.
(0) comments
