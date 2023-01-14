Spearfish School Board has 1 seat open for election By Mark Watson Black Hills Pioneer Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — One seat is open for the April 11 Spearfish School Board election.Mistie Caldwell, the current board president, is up for re-election for a three-year term.Caldwell told the Pioneer that she is not sure at this time if she will run again.Petitions to run for school board can be picked up at the district’s administration office Jan. 27, and must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 24. The election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 11 at the Spearfish Senior Citizens Center.To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spearfish School Board Election Seat Politics Institutes Re-election Petition Caldwell Pioneer × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan assaulted in Belle FourcheJacobs purchases former Caboose property in WhitewoodChinook Days blows through Spearfish for the 4th timePolice respond to call of despondent individualWoman found dead in SpearfishLouis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor CalderHilary Swank 'loves' being pregnant aged 48Rian Johnson explains Glass Onion's Mona Lisa stuntKylie Jenner 'splits from Travis Scott'Lead woman pleads not guilty to 6th DUI Images CommentedQuintus Franke, Jr. (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
