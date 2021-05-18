Spearfish School Board awards bid for Middle School HVAC

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board awarded a bid to Action Mechanical, Inc., to upgrade the middle school heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
The base bid of $952,200 and an alternate bid of $297,600 will allow the district to replace the existing boiler with new high efficiency water heaters. It will be able to upgrade the burner on a boiler and replace the existing chiller with a new chiller that has more capacity to pick up the extra cooling coils being added to the gym, said Josh Gerhold, assistant building and grounds director. He said the multi-purpose room and locker rooms have never had cooling. Additionally, the pneumatic controls will be replaced and upgrading to digital controls.
The total cost of the project is $1,249,800.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.