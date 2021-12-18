Spearfish School Board approves contracts for construction and planning

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish School District approved three contracts Monday regarding building or preparing to build.
Two of the contracts are for the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) center to be constructed starting in the spring at the high school.
The board approved American Institute of Architects contracts with Williams & Associates, from Spearfish, for the architectural design for the CTE center, and with RCS Construction, Inc., from Rapid City, as the construction manager at risk (CMAR) for the center.
The design contract is for $965,000, while the cost of actual construction has not yet been determined. The CMAR contract will be set when 95% of the plans are finalized, said Kirk Easton, superintendent of the district. That is anticipated to be done toward the end of January.
Easton said that the district has budgeted $16 million for construction, fees, and other related expenses for the CTE center.
Construction is anticipated to begin in the spring and be completed in August 2023.
The third contract was with JLG Architects, from Sioux Falls, in the amount of $19,000 for the schematic design services for new elementary school.
West Elementary School is aging and has some issues.
School officials want to see if it is better to renovate the school, renovate and add onto it preparing for an expected increase in students, or to build a new school.
The contract does not mean that constructing a new school is a given however.
“This will give the board some pretty accurate information,” Easton said. “And if the board does decide to build a new school, this will bring us that much closer to reality.”
Easton said part of the discussion will be whether a new school should be a grade-level school, which is how the district currently operates, or to move to a neighborhood school, teaching students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
