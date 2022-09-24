SPEARFISH — Headquarters for the Spearfish Sasquatch Independence League Baseball wood-bat team will move to a new location this November, with a storefront showcasing team merchandise all year.
The new location is set for the North Park Complex at 1940 North Ave. Team headquarters have been at 115 North 7th St, Suite 4, since the team debuted in 2018.
Sasquatch co-owner/general manager Eric Schmidt said the team has spent some time looking for the right space.
He said part of the moving decision centered on having team merchandise available all year.
“It’s something that our fans have been kind of hinting at for a long time, whether it’s tourists in town or fans in the off-season wanting to browse and look at stuff rather than just buying online,” Schmidt said of the merchandise availability.
Schmidt said available merchandise at the storefront will mirror what fans see at the stadium.
Traditional gear includes T-shirts and polo shirts. Schmidt said many souvenir-type items like baseballs, bats, and license plate holders will also be brought in.
The new location will boast more square footage than the one on Seventh Street. It has room for a couple of offices instead of the current one office along with the storefront.
Schmidt indicated a grand opening is planned, but those details are in the infancy stage.
Spearfish is coming off a 2022 season in which the squad reached the Independence League Baseball championship series, falling to Western Nebraska. The Sasquatch received the league’s Organization of the Year honor.
Other owners voted on that award winner, and Schmidt said it is nice to receive that recognition.
“It’s just validation for everything we do,” Schmidt said. He added the other owners like how the Sasquatch operates and how it handles things.
Schmidt said the Sasquatch had many things to celebrate last season. They include:
--A team record for average home attendance (453 fans per game);
--A team record for single-game attendance (817);
--Johnny McHenry signing with the Washington Nationals’ organization.
--Raising more than $10,000 for the Grayson Chapeau family via a night where specialty jerseys were auctioned off.
“I think we’re getting to the point — and it’s shown with our attendance levels — that more and more people are finding out about us,” Schmidt said.
He added the goal is to convince a person to attend one game because many are still being educated on the level of play and family entertainment brought to the area.
“It’s a year-round, fulltime job; that’s for sure,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the team is finalizing contracts with some coaches for next season, and the player recruiting process has begun.
The team is working with the league on scheduling and other behind-the-scenes tasks, according to Schmidt.
