Spearfish safety culture saves more than just backs

SPEARFISH — Spearfish city employees participated in their first ever citywide Safety Stand-Down Day on Nov. 17. As part of the city’s new safety culture program, staff from all departments took part in a daylong training, which included general workplace safety talks and demonstrations.
“Since implementing the program in 2019, the city has seen a reduction in worker’s compensation claims resulting in a savings of over $78,000 in workers’ compensation premiums,” said Tyler Ehnes, safety coordinator for the city.
Ehnes also said that the city has seen a significant decrease in its loss ratio.
“Loss ratio is a ratio of work comp premiums paid versus claims paid out,” he explained. “An acceptable loss ratio is 60% as recommended by the South Dakota Municipal League Workers’ Composition Fund. In 2019 and 2020 the city’s loss ratio was 9% and 4% respectively. 2021 is currently 18%.”
