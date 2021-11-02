Spearfish’s search for new city administrator continues

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish City Council has been putting in a little bit of overtime holding several special sessions throughout the month of October to conduct interviews in its search for a new city administrator.
Former City Administrator Mike Harmon announced his resignation from the position June 7 and left in July, leaving City Attorney Ashley McDonald to fill in for him until a permanent candidate could be found.
The city has been using the Prothman online job board to gather applicants, and over the past few months the city’s Human Resources Department (HR) has been sifting through those applications, selecting qualified individuals to be interviewed by the council.
Unlike other city staff positions, the city administrator is hired directly by the council. Due to the nature of the hiring process, as well as the administrative discussions, which take place during that process, the interviews are conducted during executive sessions, which are closed to the public.
“The city council approves all (city staff) hires, but they’re not necessarily part of the interview process,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said. “This is much more in depth and so they’re much more involved, and because it’s HR and there are candidates from all over, that’s how it’s handled.”
According to state law, governing bodies are permitted to enter into executive sessions, or closed sessions, only when “Discussing the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term, employee, does not include any independent contractor; Discussing the expulsion, suspension, discipline, assignment of or the educational program of a student or the eligibility of a student to participate in interscholastic activities provided by the South Dakota High School Activities Association; Consulting with legal counsel or reviewing communications from legal counsel about proposed or pending litigation or contractual matters; Preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives; Discussing marketing or pricing strategies by a board or commission of a business owned by the state or any of its political subdivisions, when public discussion may be harmful to the competitive position of the business;” or when discussing records that are not open, such as personal information, medical records, and trade secrets.
While those conversations are conducted behind closed doors, any action the council elects to take resulting from those discussions must be enacted via an open public meeting.
Since Oct. 14, the city council has met in four lengthy special executive sessions.
“Mr. Harmon did such a good job that it’s hard to find somebody that is going to fall into that,” Councilman Marty Clark said. “You need somebody that’s really good with the public, but is going to be a team leader. There’re so many different aspects to that position that finding that rock star is more difficult than you would think.”
As the city is carefully weighing its options, Boke said she anticipates onboarding a new permanent administrator soon.
“Unfortunately it always takes longer than you had anticipate but we hope to have someone in place after the first of the year,” Boke said.
