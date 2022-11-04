Spearfish Rotary members donate to Homestake Opera House .jpg

Members of the Spearfish Rotary recently donated $500 to Lead’s Historic Homestake Opera House to help purchase new computers. Pictured from left are: Tony Silvernagel (Rotary - Walmart), Jerome Greger (Rotary - Sundance State Bank) Christine Allen (Development Director Homestake Opera House), Kelly Harnett (Rotary - BankWest). Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House needs new computers to help with administrative needs, bookings, and production. Funds donated to the Foundation are allocated for a specific use, so the Opera House must raise money specifically for the use of purchasing new computers.

Rotary members from Northern Black Hills Rotary have decided to assist by donating $500 towards the $4,500 price tag for the new computers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.