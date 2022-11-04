Members of the Spearfish Rotary recently donated $500 to Lead’s Historic Homestake Opera House to help purchase new computers. Pictured from left are: Tony Silvernagel (Rotary - Walmart), Jerome Greger (Rotary - Sundance State Bank) Christine Allen (Development Director Homestake Opera House), Kelly Harnett (Rotary - BankWest). Courtesy photo
LEAD — The Historic Homestake Opera House needs new computers to help with administrative needs, bookings, and production. Funds donated to the Foundation are allocated for a specific use, so the Opera House must raise money specifically for the use of purchasing new computers.
Rotary members from Northern Black Hills Rotary have decided to assist by donating $500 towards the $4,500 price tag for the new computers.
“The Homestake Opera House donates tickets to area children every year so they can enjoy and learn about the arts,” said Rotarian Kelly Harnett. “Having founded two nonprofits, I have a keen understanding of how fund-allocation within a foundation can sometimes create challenges when unexpected costs occur. I participated in the arts myself and knowing how impactful it can be for people of all ages, I asked our board to consider assisting with this cost. Since the HOH provides an educational outlet for the arts to our youth and education is one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus, we agreed providing some assistance would be beneficial to all concerned.”
Rotary members from the Northern Black Hills have long supported the community through a range of service projects and donating money raised through its Pipe and Drapes business. When you attend a local event and see the big black drapes sectioning off different vendors or areas, those were likely set up by Rotary members.
Rotarians throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.
Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988 became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
