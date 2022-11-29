Spearfish robotics team wins judges award Nov 29, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Spearfish students who attended the robotics competition are, from left: Jadon Olsson, Norah Zoller, Lars Knudson, Logan Brewer, and Harley Cathcart. Courtesy photoClick to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARRISBURG — The Spearfish Spartan Robotics Team participated in the Sioux Metro Qualifier Vex Robotics Competition Nov. 19 in Harrisburg.Team A made it to the semifinals and Team B advanced to the quarterfinals.Team A also won the Judge’s Award, which is based on the overall design, their scientific notebook, teamwork, and sportsmanship.The club will be back in action in Gillette, Wyo., in January. To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Robotics Sport Competition Vex Award Harrisburg Spearfish Spartan Robotics Team × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesResidents concerned about Spearfish mountain goatsBF VB finishes 8th at stateMartin to be inducted into SDIC Hall of FameNo injuries in weekend Lead accidentLawrence Co. felon dies in state prison Richard Allen Burns “Rick”Water contrasts at Bridal Veil FallsZendaya and Tom Holland are 'planning' for the futureRecreational marijuana will return to ballot in 2024, proponent saysSage and Cedar brings herbal health options to the Black Hills Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes Trending Videos
