Spearfish renews 54 liquor and wine licenses for 2022

SPEARFISH — Fifty-four restaurants and retail businesses in Spearfish renewed their liquor and wine sales licenses for 2022, with two notable exceptions from the list.
“(Fuji Sushi Bar and Grille) has decided not to renew their license,” Michelle De Neui, Spearfish finance officer said. “Also Mimosa Beauty Spa and Nails, the owners are out of the area at this time and cannot apply, so we’ll renew that at a future date when the owners are back.”
There are still two scheduled Spearfish City Council meetings left before the end of the year at which those establishments could have their renewals approved.
The council voted to approve the following liquor and wine license renewals for 2022.
2 Broke Girls, retail wine; A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar, retail wine; Antunez/Dakota Food Gypsies, retail wine; Aladdin Food Management, retail wine; Applebees, retail liquor; Atomic Pizza, retail wine; B&B Lounge & Back Porch, retail liquor; Best Western BH Lodge, retail wine; The Clubhouse of Spearfish, retail wine; Creekside Bean & Vine, retail wine; Double Barrell Liquor & Casino, retail wine; Dough Trader Pizza Co, retail wine; Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course, retail wine; Elkhorn Ridge RV Park & Campground, retail wine; Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center, package liquor; Exit 8 Phillips 66, package liquor; False Bottom Bar, retail liquor; Family Dollar Store, retail wine; The Farmhouse, restaurant liquor; Golden Dragon Restaurant, retail wine; Good Earth Natural Foods, retail wine; Grant Street Liquor, package liquor & retail wine; Happy Jacks, retail wine; Holiday Inn, convention center liquor; Iron Phnx, retail liquor; K-Nails & Beauty Bar, retail wine; Killians Tavern, retail liquor; Lueders Food Center, retail wine; Matthews Opera House, retail wine; Nonna’s Kitchen, retail wine; Nowhere Men’s Clothier, retail wine; Party Time Liquor, package liquor; Piranha Salon, retail wine; Public House, retail liquor; Queen City Liquor, package liquor; Queen City VFW, retail liquor; Redwater Kitchen, restaurant liquor; Safeway Store, package liquor; Sawyer Brewing, retail wine; Scoreboard Lounge, retail liquor; Spearfish Brewing Co., retail wine; Spearfish Canyon Country Club, retail liquor; Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball Club, retail wine; Speedy Mart, package liquor; Stadium Sports Grill, retail liquor; Steerfish Steak & Smoke, retail Llquor; Sunshine Saloon, retail wine; Triple 7 Casino, retail wine; Uncle Louie’s, retail wine; Walgreens, retail wine; Wal-Mart Supercenter, package liquor; and Yesway, package liquor.
