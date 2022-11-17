SPEARFISH – Forty-nine businesses in Spearfish have been approved for wine/liquor sales licenses for 2023.
A Perfect 10 Nail & Beauty Bar, with a retail wine license; Antunez/Dakota Food Gypsies, with a retail wine license; Applebees, with a retail liquor license; B&B Lounge & Back Porch, with a retail liquor license; Best Western BH Lodge, with a retail wine license; The Clubhouse of Spearfish, with a retail wine license; Creekside Bean & Vine, with a retail wine license; Double Barrell Liquor & Casino, with a retail wine license; Dough Trader Pizza Co, with a retail wine license; Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course, with a retail wine license; Elkhorn Ridge RV Park & Campground, with a retail liquor license; Elkhorn Ridge Travel Center, with a package liquor license; Exit 8 Phillips 66, with a package liquor license; False Bottom Bar, with a retail liquor license; Family Dollar Store, with a retail wine license; The Farmhouse, with a restaurant liquor license; Fuji Sushi Bar & Grill, with a retail wine license; Golden Dragon Restaurant, with a retail wine license; Good Earth Natural Foods, with a retail wine license; Grant Street Liquor, with a package liquor and retail wine license; Happy Jacks, with a retail wine license; Holiday Inn, with a convention center liquor license; K-Nails & Beauty Bar, with a retail wine license; Killians Tavern, with a retail liquor license; Lueders Food Center, with a retail wine license; Matthews Opera House, with a retail wine license; Nonna’s Kitchen, with a restaurant liquor license; Party Time Liquor, with a package liquor license; Piranha Salon, with a retail wine license; Public House, with a retail liquor license; Queen City Liquor, with a package liquor license; Queen City VFW, with a retail liquor license; Redwater Kitchen, with a restaurant liquor license; Safeway Store, with a package liquor license; Sawyer Brewing, with a retail wine license; Scoreboard Lounge, with a retail liquor license; Sodexo America at BHSU, with a retail wine license; Spearfish Brewing Co., with a retail wine license; Spearfish Canyon Country Club, with a retail liquor license; Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball Club, with a retail wine license; Speedy Mart, with a package liquor license; Stadium Sports Grill, with a retail liquor license; Steerfish Steak & Smoke, with a retail liquor license; Sunshine Saloon, with a retail wine license; Triple 7 Casino, with a retail wine license; Uncle Louie’s, with a retail wine license; Walgreens, with a retail wine license; Wal-Mart Supercenter, with a package liquor license; and Yesway, with a package liquor license.
