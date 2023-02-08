By Sidnee Short
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH — During the study session on Feb. 1, and Spearfish City Council meeting Monday, the decision to reallocate $30,000 in professional service funds between city plans was discussed in detail.
Originally, the $30,000 was set aside for strategic planning in the 2023 city budget. After the council vote Monday, the funds will be used to fund the comprehensive “comp” plan instead.
“There was money budgeted to update the strategic plan this year; however, being that we know the comp plan needs to be updated within the next year, investing in a strategic plan that should largely be based on policies set forth within the comp plan might not be the best investment at this point,” City Administrator Steve McFarland said at Monday’s council meeting.
To provide council with more of an explanation for this request, McFarland and Marlo Kapsa, planning and zoning director, gave a presentation at the study session meeting Feb. 1.
“If strategic and comprehensive and master plans were all updated and current, they would probably be structured in such a way that they were laddered to where they were expiring in some rational way where you could continue to renew them one at a time. However, we’ve had several large plans that are all expired or near the end of their life.” McFarland said.
Due to multiple plans reaching the end of their useful life, McFarland said that the city has to decide whether to move forward with the strategic or comprehensive plan based on where the city is in its development life.
Comprehensive plans have a shelf life of 10 years, where strategic plans have a shelf life of about four to five years.
The current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2013, and the strategic plan was adopted in 2016 and “expired” in 2020.
Because both of these plans need to be revised, Kapsa recommended to council to start with the comprehensive plan, rather than the strategic plan.
“The Black Hills region has been experiencing unprecedented growth. That has been the case in every jurisdiction that I’ve worked in since moving back to South Dakota. … While growth is exciting, it also brings unique challenges for cities to attend to.” Kapsa said. “The updated comp plan is going to provide us with (a) snapshot of where we’re at today, give us a better understanding of how we got here by looking at those past plans, and give us a fair road map of how we can … continue accommodating growth while reaching to what makes Spearfish a special, unique place to live.”
Council voiced concerns about the cost of updated the plan, and whether or not it will just, “sit on the shelf and collect dust.”
They also suggested bringing in former City Planner Jayna Watson, who worked on the current comprehensive plans, to cut costs and help with the revision of the plan.
With these concerns from council members, McFarland and Kapsa went over the need for the new comprehensive plan at the council meeting, and what the cost and strategy for the new plan will entail.
Kapsa said the last time the comprehensive plan was revised; it took three years to complete.
“That really kind of counteracts a lot of the purpose of the comp plan. Your data starts to age by that point, and it really kind of impacts the overall quality and purpose of the plan.” Kapsa said.
Kapsa talked with Watson about bringing her in, as well as volunteers, to work on the plan, but they both decided that that would lead to internal biases as well as prolonging the process.
Kapsa said that hiring an outside consultant and holding public input sessions would be the best way to work on the new plan.
“The $30,000 would allow us to secure a consultant, get started on a lot of that existing conditions work, and then being able to, if needed, further budget in the 2024 budget year, if there is additional funds needed for the comp plan update.” Kapsa said.
Council approved the allocation of funds, and the staff will proceed by posting a request for proposals, and bringing them back to council.
Kapsa said she hopes the new plan revision won’t take longer than a year and a half maximum.
