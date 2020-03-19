Spearfish ready to combat COVID-19

SPEARFISH — Although there have not yet been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the western half of the state, many communities are working to create plans to help mitigate the spread of the virus should it make it’s way to the Black Hills.
“I feel we are well prepared for an outbreak if it hits,” Mike Harmon, Spearfish city administrator, said at Monday’s council meeting.
Harmon spoke briefly about the city’s preliminary preparedness plan saying that all city administrative services had been separated into critical and secondary services.
“Within the plan we’ve identified our critical services; fire, police, snow removal, finance operations, water treatment and wastewater treatment, as well as city leadership,” he said.
Departments like planning and zoning, human resources, legal, parks and rec, and the library were among the secondary services mentioned.
“If the outbreak presents itself on a level that we need to redirect those staff to provide for critical services, we will,” he said.
He also said the city is working with the EMT services to ensure the public remains safe.
“We recognize we’re all in this together,” Harmon said.
One of the biggest impacts to be seen throughout the Hills so far has been the closure of all schools and universities in the area.
“We’ve been in very close contact with the Spearfish School District and Black Hills State University in regard to their plans moving forward,” Harmon explained.
In order to help mitigate the disruption the Spearfish Aquatic and Rec Center, which has been closed to the public, is being used as a daycare service for city employees who are unable to work from home.
“They’re providing daycare options for city staff that have to come to work,” Harmon said. “We’ve extended that option to (Monument) Health.”
In the event of an extreme situation, Harmon said the city is well prepared to continue serving its residents.
“If the world stopped today, we’d be able to deliver safe drinking water to the community for four months,” he said.
With new information and recommendations about how communities can best respond to these unprecedented world-wide events, Harmon said Spearfish will continue to adapt and grow its COVID-19 response plan.
“We reached out to the governor’s office and made a formal request for more information to come from the governor’s office and the South Dakota Department of Health,” he said. “We’ll continue to monitor best practices and be in communication with community stake-holders and do our best to mitigate the outbreak and flatten the curve, if you will.”
The Pioneer will continue to update our readers on the city’s plans as more information continues to be presented.
