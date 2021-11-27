Spearfish Public Works director resigns

SPEARFISH – After less than a year on the job, Spearfish Public Works Director Brandy Kean resigned from her position officially on Nov. 18.
“We really enjoyed working with Brandy, she was wonderful for the city and it’s a big loss for us,” said interim City Administrator Ashley McDonald.
In an email to the Pioneer, Kean said she is departing from the city because her family is relocating to Colorado, but did not give a reason for the move.
“Spearfish has been a wonderful place to live and work, and our family has loved our time in this community,” she said. “It’s very bittersweet to be relocating to Colorado. I have enjoyed my time as the Public Works Director - the team within the city is outstanding. I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with the community and to serve the city of Spearfish.”
McDonald said that Kean would be working remotely to help oversee some on-going projects, but while the city searches for a new full-time director, assistant public works director Adam McMahon would be stepping in to fill some of the gaps left by Kean.
“We opened up the position and are very hopeful that some one of (Kean’s) caliber will apply and we can refill the position,” McDonald said.
