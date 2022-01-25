Spearfish Public House opens in Flanagan’s Pub space

SPEARFISH — The cozy tavern previously occupied by Flanagan’s Irish Pub on 7th Street in Spearfish has a new name. Spearfish Public House opened Jan. 17, and the business owners hope to retain the space’s pub feel with a few new additions.
“The sense of community is something we want to foster here,” said Justin Henrichsen, one of the Public House owners. “We want almost a coffeeshop feel, very cozy, very warm, but with alcohol. It is a place where a lawyer and a punk rock kid can have a conversation about the beer or cocktail they are having.”
Flanagan’s patrons will notice changes behind the bar, including a new draft system, increased liquor selection, and a cocktail menu. Henrichsen said customers can look forward to weekly specials, featured cocktails, whiskey flights, and a large bourbon selection.
“We will have 25 beers rotating with a lot of new, different beers coming in. We will continue to build our whiskey and scotch portfolio,” said Henrichsen.
Josh Fritz also owns the Public House. He previously owned Crow Peak Brewing from 2009-2018 and most recently worked for Johnson Brothers Distributing. Flanagan’s was one of Fritz’s customer accounts. When he heard about its sale around St. Patrick’s Day 2021, Fritz was ready for a change and assembled a team to purchase the business.
“Our combined experience in the booze industry is more than most,” said Fritz.
Henrichsen and his wife, Jeane, also own Independent Ale House in Rapid City and Monk’s Ale House in Sioux Falls. Another business partner, Tim Smith, owns Smith’s Liquor Gallery in Rapid City.
The owners drew upon their combined experience to quickly remodel the building. With pre-planning and getting material on the road to Spearfish, Henrichsen said the pub closed Jan. 1 and the team turned it into Spearfish Public House two weeks later.
In addition to changes behind the bar, the remodel included adding dark paneling on the ceiling and changing some seating and tabletops, including the addition of large throne seating from the Odd Fellows Lodge in Lead. New columns were added behind the bar which also came from the Odd Fellows Lodge. The owners said they look forward to adding fire pits and an outdoor stage this spring and summer.
“I love that fact that this was a house. That is part of its naming, it truly is a public house,” said Henrichsen.
Historically, public house is where the shortened “pub” term derives from, said Fritz.
“We look forward to hosting fundraising events, getting the community involved, and getting music in here,” said Fritz. “I love the community aspect of this business.”
