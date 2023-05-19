SPEARFISH — South Dakota Kids Belongs’ mission is to improve the experiences and outcomes for kids in South Dakota’s foster care system. At the Spearfish city council meeting Monday, Mayor John Senden proclaimed May 2023 as South Dakota Kids Belong Awareness Month.
“Together we can provide every foster family the wrap around support of their community – from meeting their tangible needs to their own employers and local businesses supporting their journey,” Senden said, reading the proclamation.
Executive Director of South Dakota Kids Belong Damen Woolsey accepted the proclamation on behalf of the organization.
“I really want to thank you guys for just listening,” Woolsey said. “You know, the reality is nationwide, statewide, and really right in our own backyards and there’s just not enough foster and adoptive parents (for the amount of kids in foster care).”
He said the organization was started in 2018, to try and solve the problems relating to foster care in the state.
Along with Woolsey, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden spoke at the meeting.
“It’s been a privilege for the governor (Kristi Noem) and I to be engaged in this,” Rhoden said. “So, thank you (city of Spearfish) for your support.”
As part of the governor’s Stronger Families Together initiative, Woolsey said that by May 2021, in the first year, the state recruited 300 new foster families.
The aim of South Dakota Kids Belong is to empower and equip leaders in the government and other sectors to recruit and retain enough foster, kinship, and adoptive parents to meet the needs of kids in foster care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.