Spearfish proclaims Sept. 19-25 Adult Education and Family Literacy Week

SPEARFISH — Mayor Dana Boke, right, is pictured with Gloria Pluimer, director of Education & Workforce Development for Black Hills Special Services Monday when Boke proclaimed Sept. 19-25 as Adult Education and Family Literacy Week in Spearfish.
Pluimer said the Black Hills Special Services works with people who do not have a high school diploma with GED preparation, and for those with diplomas or a GED, who are look at going into a post-secondary, organization staff help them brush up as various academic areas. Additionally, the staff members provide English as a secondary language assistance among other assistance.
